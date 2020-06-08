If you and your partner love dinner reservations, sitting hand-in-hand at the movies, lush weekend getaways, or swaying together at concerts, the idea of celebrating your anniversary in quarantine probably doesn't rile you up. Still, even when you pivot to an at-home date idea, you'll need a quarantine anniversary Instagram caption. Because regardless of how you celebrate your relationship's birthday, it's still a momentous occasion that deserves feed recognition!

Instagram can often put too much pressure on your anniversary by making you feel like you need to go all out to celebrate. The rise of social media is partially why your special day can feel more stressful than fun, dating coach Kimberly Seltzer previously told Elite Daily. But if nothing else, an upside to quarantine is that it's taken the pressure off leading an Instagrammably exciting life. Almost everyone's at home in their sweatpants marathon-watching Insecure. You're not missing out on anything.

And even though quarantining with your partner or going long-distance thanks to the pandemic can put stress on your relationship, this time can also bring you and your partner closer. With life slowing down, you may have more time to have deep conversations over FaceTime, try new recipes in your shared kitchen, and think about what you want your future to look like. Ultimately, you may end up feeling even more emotionally connected to your partner than before.

Here are 17 Instagram captions that celebrate your love surviving and thriving in quarantine.

Soft, Romantic Captions

1. So glad to have this babe by my side, especially right now.

2. A quality photo of a quality human — wouldn't want to quarantine with anyone else.

3. [XYZ] years down, forever to go.

4. Grateful for the love and laughs you bring me during this tough time.

5. “If conversation was the lyrics, laughter was the music, making time spent together a melody that could be replayed over and over without getting stale.” — Nicholas Sparks

6. "For the two of us, home isn't a place. It is a person. And we are finally home." — Stephanie Perkins

7. Social distancing is tough, but we're tougher. Sticking it out with you is easy.

8. "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn

9. Thankful that we still get to celebrate our love.

Goofy, Playful Captions

10. IDC how long quarantine lasts, as long as I've got this hottie by my side.

11. Happy to be stuck with you.

12. Even in quarantine, we're still super cute.

13. In case you forgot, we're still your #couplegoals.

14. Thanks for making quarantine suck a little less!

15. Yep, still crushing on this cutie in quarantine.

16. Truly no one else I'd rather bake, do TikTok dances, and #WFH with.

17. Even when you're getting on my nerves, I still feel lucky to have you.

On your last anniversary, perhaps snapping golden pics of your lavish date may have been more top-of-mind for you as a couple than actually enjoying the time together. This time around, the ultimate anniversary Instagram flex may look more like celebrating the intimate bond you feel lucky to have, and the newly-found strength your relationship has built to face all kinds of challenges — quarantine included.