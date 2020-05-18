It's graduation time, so let the celebrations begin. This year, things may be different due to COVID-19, but that doesn't mean the graduation festivities are canceled. As a matter of fact, it seems like more and more important life events are happening online, which is why part of your graduation gift should be some Instagram captions for virtual graduation pictures.

Between your school's virtual festivities, your extended family's Zoom celebration, and online events, you've got your calendar filled with reasons to wear your cap and gown. That's why you don't have time to stop and come up with your own captions. Plus, you've worked so hard to earn that diploma. It would be unfair to make you work more in order to post those adorable graduation selfies and Zoom screenshots.

Think of these graduation captions as a grad gift just for you. Copy and paste whatever quote perfectly captures all those feels you have about moving on to your next journey. Then, share them with whatever pics you've got from your graduation day at home.

Just because it's a virtual ceremony, that doesn't mean you can't get totally dressed up in your cap and gown. Go all out with decorations and don't forget to grab a few tissues for the happy tears.

sdominick/E+/Getty Images

1. "Crushed it."

2. "I'd like to thank all the cups of coffee that helped get me to this position."

3. "I can't wait to turn my dreams into plans."

4. "This wasn't like 'High School Musical' at all."

5. "I make this cap and gown look good."

6. "Felt cute. Might go graduate later."

7. "This tassel was worth every single hassle."

8. "Now that this story has ended, I'm just waiting for Nick Fury to show up and ask me to be an Avenger."

9. "I've been waiting four years to say this: I'm done!"

10. "I've got 99 problems, but a degree ain't one."

11. "Zooming through to graduation."

12. "I'm ready for my next adventure."

adamkaz/E+/Getty Images

13. "I did it. I graduated. Now, I'm smart and stuff."

14. "I usually wear a crown, but today, I guess this cap will do."

15. "The best part about a virtual graduation? I'm wearing slippers and not heels."

16. "As I graduate today, I'd like to thank those who got me here: Google, coffee, and a strong WiFi connection."

17. "If you think about it, my senior year was a breeze compared to Harry Potter's."

18. "You can never be overdressed or overeducated." — Oscar Wilde

19. "One day I'll know, how far I'll go. And that day is today."

20. "It always seems impossible until it's done." — Nelson Mandela

21. "I'd like to thank my internet connection for helping me get to graduation today."

22. "This is just the beginning. Just wait and see."

23. "Sending all my fellow grads a virtual hug. We did it!"

24. "I can't wait to sea what journey comes next."

25. "Ain't about what's waiting on the other side, it's the climb." — Miley Cyrus, " The Climb"