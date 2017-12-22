New Year's Eve is about celebrating with those who made the past year great, like your friends, family, and especially your partner. If you plan on going out, you probably have your outfit all lined up, and you know your significant other will look just as flawless. Alternatively, you can also plan for a cozy New Year's Eve in with your boo, and watch the ball drop together on TV. Either way, you know exactly who will be your kiss at midnight. It'll be a night to remember, so you'll need some Instagram captions for New Year's Eve with your partner when you want to capture the moment and post it right away.

You might not have time to think of a caption on your own, because you'll probably be too busy having fun. Fair enough! You also don't want to delay posting that cute pic of you two together, dressed in your best, because pretty soon, it'll be so last year. That's why we've got you covered with these 25 Instagram captions that totally capture all the feels that go into celebrating the very last day of the year with your favorite person.

So, prepare yourself for that kiss at midnight as you celebrate the end of one year, and the beginning of a new one, with your favorite person by your side.

Shutterstock

1. "You and me forevermore." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

2. "365 new days, 365 new chances." — Unknown

3. "Wishing you peace, love, and laughter in the new year." — Unknown

4. "The best is yet to come." — Frank Sinatra, "The Best Is Yet To Come"

5. "Steal a kiss from me. Hell, take them all; cause there isn't another god damn set of lips I ever want touching mine again." — Natalie Jensen

6. "Cheers to the New Year's." — Unknown

7. "If you're gonna keep being cute then you'll have to kiss me, I'm sorry I don't make the rules." — Unknown

8. "I'll make up for all the years I was supposed to be kissing you." — Leo Christopher

9. "Remember, we're madly in love, so it's all right to kiss me anytime you feel like it." — Peeta Mellark, The Hunger Games

10. "Kiss me like you wanna be loved." — Ed Sheeran, "Kiss Me"

11. "Making memories with you, is my favorite thing to do." — Jordy Daniel

12. "Meeting you was like listening to a song for the first time and knowing it would be my favorite." — Unknown

13. "Date someone who is home and an adventure all at once." — Unknown

14. "In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you." — Virginia Woolf

15. "I got lost in him, and it's the kind of lost that's exactly like being found." — Claire LaZebnik

16. "For all the things my hands have held the best by far is you." — Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, "Cecilia And The Satellite"

17. "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." — When Harry Met Sally

18. "Baby, you're a firework." — Katy Perry, "Firework"

19. "On New Year's Eve, I want you to kiss me. Kiss me at 11:59 and do not finish that kiss until 12:01. Therefore, I have a perfect ending and definitely a perfect beginning." — Unknown

20. "And so the adventure begins." — Unknown

21. "Please be my New Year's kiss." — Unknown

22. "I want your midnights. But I'll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year's Day." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

23. "Kiss me at midnight. Dance into the morning light. Party into the new year." — *NSYNC, "Kiss Me At Midnight"

24. "Nothing better than a fresh start with this one by my side." — Unknown

25. "New year? Bring it on. We got this." — Unknown