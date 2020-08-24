PDA has a bad rap, but in my opinion, it's hard to resist displaying your affection in public when you're in love. Your partner's a catch! They're hot! Kissing is fun! I don't see the problem here. If you and your boo can't keep your lips off each other when the cameras are around — even if, ahem, it's your own front-facing camera — then I have some Instagram captions for kissing photos with your partner that even your most jaded followers will likely appreciate. Though there's nothing wrong with putting your love on display, the right caption can help you get a double-tap rather than an unfollow.

Maybe you're feeling a little flirty. Maybe you want to make your followers laugh. Or maybe you're just trying to strike a balance between totally loved-up and charmingly self-deprecating. (Yes, you're in love, but there's no need to make everyone jealous.) From song lyrics to movie quotes to corny jokes, there are plenty of ways to say, "I love making out with you, dude," without leaving your followers like 🙄. If you need a line to complement that adorably romantic selfie of you and your boo, try using one of these clever kissing captions.

Song Lyric Captions FatCamera/E+/Getty Images "One kiss is all it takes." — Calvin Harris and Dua Lupa, "One Kiss"

"If you're gonna kiss me, kiss me like you need it." — Kelsea Ballerini, "Love Me Like You Mean It"

"Knew you were perfect after the first kiss." — Ariana Grande, "imagine"

"Kiss in the kitchen like it's a dance floor. I couldn't want you any more." — Harry Styles, "Sunflower"

"I could go all day, wearing nothing but your kiss." — Mabel, "Know Me Better"

"Take me into your lovin' arms. Kiss me under the light of a thousand stars." — Ed Sheeran, "Thinking Out Loud"

"Every time you kiss me, I hear a song. When you look at me, it's like nothing's ever wrong." — Kehlani, "As I Am"

"I don't wanna lose a moment. I don't wanna miss a kiss." — John Legend, "Good Morning"

"Kissing you in public, thinking nothing of it." — Soulja Boy, "Kiss Me Thru the Phone"

Corny Captions "If I had a garden, I'd put your tulips and my tulips together."

"Why shouldn't you kiss someone on January 1? Because it's only the first date."

"Can I borrow a kiss? I promise I'll give it back."

"Kissing In Action."

"Lend me some sugar — I am your neighbor."

"Your lips look lonely. Would they like to meet mine?"

"Kiss Cross Applesauce."

"Knock, knock. Who's there? Anita. Anita, who? Anita kiss from you."