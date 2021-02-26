25 Instagram Captions For Chunky Rings That Are Meant For Trendsetters

Chunky rings are a stylish new trend popping up everywhere. These colorful acrylic rings are brightening everyone's hands, and yours is no exception. As a fashion trendsetter, you have a glamorous stack of chunky rings already picked out and ready to make a splash on Insta. To make sure your post is as cool as can be, pair your ring pics with these Instagram captions for chunky rings.

Not only do these vibrant accessories make a fun addition to an outfit, but they are also a joy to style. You can channel the ring's '90s vibe and wear your chunky rings with mom jeans, a hair clip, and a crop tee. Snap a selfie as you're adjusting your hair to show off your decked-out hand and throwback outfit all in one. Then, pair your pic with a fun caption like, "These chunky rings are a total time machine." Or, place your phone on self-timer mode and take a close-up of your face as your bejeweled hands strike different poses around it. Your caption can be as playful as your photos with a line like, "Care to lend an acrylic ring a hand?"

However you style your new rings, your #OOTD will look absolutely fabulous. Thanks to these Instagram captions for chunky rings, your post will glow just like you and your hand.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. "These chunky rings deserved their own post."

2. "Feelin' flirty in my new chunky rings."

3. "#Sorrynotsorry for all the chunky ring content I'm about to post."

4. "Nothing brightens up your day quite like acrylic rings."

5. "My hands will never go naked again."

6. "No photo is complete without chunky accessories."

7. "Where have these colorful rings been all my life?"

8. "Starting a collection of chunky rings. Who's with me?"

9. "Ringing in a new 'fit."

10. "Talk about trendsetting."

11. "I'll take a chunky ring... or a few."

12. "Busy admiring my new rings."

13. "Introducing my new chunky rings."

14. "Care to lend an acrylic ring a hand?"

15. "Goodbye thin rings, hello chunky ones."

16. "Oops, wearing my chunky trends again."

17. "I basically live in these chunky rings."

18. "OK, the chunky ring trend is worth the hype."

19. "These chunky rings are a total time machine."

20. "Starting to think engagement rings should be just as chunky as these."

21. "Double tap your ring if you're in love with this trend."

22. "Colorful hands, playful vibes."

23. "Stay groovy, wear chunky rings."

24. "Trendsetting with these chunky rings."

25. "Keep calm and get your chunky ring on."