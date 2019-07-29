25 Ice Breakers To Use On Someone At A Bar, So You Can Start Making Moves

Let's be real, finding an excuse to approach a hottie in a bar can be tough. Even if you've been eyeing each other long enough to make you feel the burn, sometimes, you need to break the ice before you can start making moves. Thankfully, there are plenty of ice breakers to use on someone at a bar that will help get a conversation started. This way, you can get your flirt on ASAP. And the sooner, the better, because we all know what it feels like to wait too long, only to find that our bae has, sadly, left the building.

Flirting in bars is one of life's simple pleasures, people. It's fun, it's an adrenaline rush, and if the chit-chat goes nowhere, there's an entire room filled with other people that you can get your mingle on with. So, if you need some flirty conversation starters, here's some inspiration.

1. "You owe me a drink. I dropped mine when you walked by."

2. "Besides being gorgeous, what do you do for living?"

3. "Is your name Google? Because you've got everything I'm searching for."

4. "Did it hurt when you fell from the vending machine? Cause you look like a snack!"

5. "You are hotter than the bottom of my laptop."

6. "There’s only one thing I want to change about you, and that’s your last name."

7. “Would you grab my arm? I want to tell my friends I’ve been touched by an angel.”

8. “Excuse me, I think you have something in your eye. Oh wait, it’s just a sparkle.”

9. “I’m not drunk, I’m just intoxicated by you.”

10. "Are you a bank loan? Because you got my interest."

11. "Is this the Hogwarts Express? Because it feels like you and I are headed somewhere magical."

12. “Did you eat Campbell’s Soup today, ‘cause you’re lookin’ mmm mmm good!”

13. "A you a Wi-Fi? cause I’m feeling a connection.”

14. "I don’t have a library card, but do you mind if I check you out?"

15. "Can I follow you? Cause my mom told me to follow my dreams."

16. "Did you steal my beer? That one looks just like the one I was drinking."

18. "I couldn't help noticing you're drinking the same as me. Are you trying to copy me?"

19. "I definitely know you from somewhere… I wouldn't have forgotten you."

20. "Is it hot in here or is it just you?"

21. “Come on, let's go back to my place, I’ll make you a quesadilla.”

22. “When I text you goodnight later, what phone number should I use?”

23. "I lost my number…can I have yours?"

24. "Could you please step away from the bar? You’re melting all the ice."

25. "Something is wrong with my eyes; I cannot take them off of you."

Even though starting a conversation can be daunting, more often than not, it's worth putting yourself out there. Worst case scenario, you got some flirting practice in, so don't sweat it.