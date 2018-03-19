25 Easter Captions For Couples Who Are So Much Sweeter Than Candy

For many of us, Easter is a holiday when loved ones come together to paint Easter eggs and enjoy a big, delicious dinner. If the sun is shining bright outside, even better. Everyone is in high spirits watching the kiddos go on an Easter egg hunt and fill up their baskets with pastel goodies and sweets. Between heading to church services and enjoying a bunch of chocolate candy, you're bound to be spending some time taking pictures. And if you're in a relationship, you know all too well that the majority of those pics will be with your SO. If you haven't thought of any already, you're going to need some Easter captions for couples, right?

Maybe you're introducing bae to the family for the first time, or maybe you're heading to their house to celebrate the holiday this year. Maybe they're already part of the family. All I know is Easter means you're probably dressed in your Sunday best, and when I'm decked out, I know I want to take all the pictures. So, line up your little team of paparazzi (the younger cousins, of course), and get snappin'. These 25 captions are the perfect combination of heartwarming, sweet, and romantic that you don't want to miss out on during this holiday spent with bae.

1. "I never want to stop making memories with you." — Pierre Jeanty

2. "Not to brag, but, I think we're really cute together." — Unknown

3. "Bloom wherever you are planted." — Unknown

4. "He kissed her cheek, and then she knew that you could become homesick for people, too." — Beau Taplin

5. "Our journey isn't perfect, but it's ours, and I'll stick with you 'til the end." — Unknown

6. "You make me happy in a way no one else can." — Unknown

7. "Thank you for reminding me what butterflies feel like." — Unknown

8. "I don't know how you do it, but you always make me laugh when I'm trying to be cranky." — Unknown

9. "Together is my favorite place to be." — Unknown

10. "Being with you always makes me look forward to tomorrow." — Unknown

11. "He had beautiful eyes. The kind you could get lost in. And I guess I did." — Unknown

12. "So I sort of maybe like you a lot more than originally planned." — Unknown

13. "Before I met you, I never knew what it was like to look at someone and smile for no reason." — Unknown

14. "Everybunny needs somebunny sometimes." — Unknown

15. "It's Easter, but he makes me melt like a popsicle on the Fourth of July." — A take on a quote from The Little Rascals

16. "I fell in love with you, not for how you look, but for who you are (although you look pretty great, too)." — Unknown

17. "And I think I'm gonna love you for a long, long time." — Linda Ronstadt

18. "Your eyes stole all my words away." — David Jones

19. "When the roots are deep, there is no reason to fear the wind." — African Proverb

20. "I'm much more me when I'm with you." — Unknown

21. "One smile can't change the world, but yours changes mine." — Unknown

22. "She didn't fall in love with him at once. She falls in love with him every time she looks at him." — Josephine Angelini

23. "Why would I ever look for something in someone else when I already see everything in you?" — Unknown

24. "To love a person is to see all of their magic, and to remind them of it when they have forgotten." — Unknown

25. "Don't forget; somewhere between hello and goodbye, there was love. So much love." — Faraway Poetry