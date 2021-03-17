25 Disney Quotes About Springtime For IG Captions That Bloom Like Your Flowers

If you think about it, the spring season has major Disney vibes. It's full of blooming flowers and sunny weather like a happily ever after at the end of a fairy tale. As a spring lover, you appreciate not only the change of scenery that it brings, but the "twitterpated" feeling of being in love as well. That's precisely why you need some Disney quotes about springtime to use as Instagram captions for all your seasonal adventures.

Someone who truly understands why you would need to be prepared for anything is Alice from Alice in Wonderland. One minute, she's chasing a white rabbit, and the next, she's having a tea party with new friends. You've got similar springtime plans, like a virtual Easter brunch with your besties or a picnic in the backyard with your roomies. You want to be ready to post any selfies you snap right away, which is why it's nice to have these 25 Disney movie quotes about spring ready to go. Use a sweet line from Mulan with a picture of yourself admiring cherry blossoms, or a cutesy quote from Bambi to go with a charming pic with bae. Whatever the moment may be, Disney is here to help give you that fairy tale feeling.

Disney

1. "The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all." — Mulan

2. "We're painting the roses red." — Alice in Wonderland

3. "Nearly everybody gets twitterpated in the springtime." — Bambi

4. "I'm very fond of tea." — Alice in Wonderland

5. "All at once everything looks different, now that I see you." — Tangled

6. "My, what beautiful blossoms we have this year." — Mulan

7. "Same thing every spring." — Bambi

8. "You can learn a lot of things from the flowers." — Alice in Wonderland

9. "Any day spent with you is my favorite day. So, today is my new favorite day." — Winnie the Pooh

10. "Some people are worth melting for." — Frozen

11. "Eating greens is a special treat, It makes long ears and great big feet." — Bambi

12. "All right! Rise and shine, Sleeping Beauty!" — Mulan

13. "If watching is all you're gonna do, then you're gonna watch your life go by without ya." — The Hunchback of Notre Dame

14. "Ooh, I think my bunny slippers just ran for cover." — Mulan

15. "I was sitting on the riverbank with uh... with you know who... " — Alice in Wonderland

16. "Remember you're the one who can fill the world with sunshine." — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

17. "When I get home I shall write a book about this place." — Alice in Wonderland

18. "Why, the whole place is clean." — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

19. "We must be swift as the coursing river!" — Mulan

20. "Oh, but that's nonsense. Flowers can't talk." — Alice in Wonderland

21. "Take her far into the forest. Find some secluded glade where she can pick wildflowers." — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

22. "A whole new world." — Aladdin

23. "Do you suppose she's a wildflower?" — Alice in Wonderland

24. "This is no ordinary apple, it's a magic wishing apple." — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

25. "If I were looking for a white rabbit, I'd ask the Mad Hatter." — Alice in Wonderland