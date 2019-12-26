With New Year's Eve right around the corner, it's time to finalize your plans. What better setting to ring in the new year than at the most magical place ever — Disneyland? Start the new year off right by watching the fireworks show, enjoying a sweet churro, and taking your first pic of the year in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle with your love. Post your snap right away and pair it with captions for New Year's Eve at Disneyland.

If fireworks are your favorite part of NYE, you know Disneyland's show will not disappoint. Not only will you enjoy the Mickey's Mix Magic with Fireworks show in front of the castle, but there will be two showings on Dec. 31, one at 9 p.m. and another one at 11:59 p.m. There will also be countdown celebrations taking place in front of "it's a small world," Sleeping Beauty's Castle, and the Rivers of America. The party doesn't stop right at midnight, either. Disneyland is open till 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

Since you're in need of some great captions, that means you really want to have the most picture-perfect celebration. Make sure to grab the best spot to watch the fireworks early on, so you're able to get the best pics once all the festivities begin. Then, use any of these 25 captions for your ride photos, selfies in your Mickey ears, foodie pics, and Boomerangs of fireworks in the sky.

MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images

1. "I wanted to make sure my first meal of the year was Mickey-shaped."

2. "This year, I will go the distance."

3. "Let me share this whole new year with you."

4. "I want to be where the Disney people are."

5. "In the new year, remember Walt Disney said, 'All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.'"

6. "This year, I will conquer the mountains — Space, Splash, and Big Thunder."

7. "I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now." — Edna Mode, The Incredibles

8. "The new year is better at Disney."

9. "This New Year's Eve, I'm throwing around pixie dust like it's confetti."

10. "Looking for a FastPass to the new year."

11. "This year will be simply ear-esistible."

12. "I just want this new year to be Mickey-shaped."

13. "No one does fireworks better than Disneyland."

14. "I'm already having the best ear ever."

15. "Hey, new year. Meet me at the castle."

16. "This year, I want adventure in the great wide somewhere."

17. "Can I stay here for the rest of the year?"

18. "This new year will be supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

19. "I'm going to take it easy and spend New Year's Eve at home — aka, Disneyland."

20. "Having a bibbidi bobbidi new year."

21. "Toasting to the new year with a churro in my hand."

22. "Disney, churr-all I need for the best year ever."

23. "To the new year and beyond!"

24. "There's a great big beautiful tomorrow." — Carousel of Progress

25. "Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, it's off to the new year we go."