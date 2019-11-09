26 Disney Holiday Captions For A Very Merry & Magical Getaway

A great way to ensure your holiday season is a magical one is by taking a trip to Disney. At either Disneyland or Walt Disney World, you'll find a variety of delicious holiday treats, colorful decor, and festive overlays of your favorite rides. Not to mention, the characters will be dressed in their festive best, and ready to snap holiday card-worthy selfies with you. That's why you'll need Disney holiday captions to pair with all your pics.

It feels like an understatement to say Disney does the holiday season right. Every inch of the parks and resorts are covered in beautiful twinkling lights. Even Cinderella's and Sleeping Beauty's castles are covered in white icicle lights that spread the joy of the season. Along with all the fun offerings they have during normal park hours, Disney World also has their annual Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party that includes a special parade, fireworks show, and exclusive treats.

Even if you're not going to the parks, riding the monorail to check out the decorations at all the resorts is a fun and festive activity. Whenever you see a giant Christmas tree or Goofy dressed as Santa, you'll want to snap a pic and use any of these 26 captions with it.

1. "I prefer my castle covered in Christmas lights."

2. "The cold never bothered me anyway." — Frozen

3. "All I need is faith, trust, pixie dust... and Christmas spirit." — a take on the J.M. Barrie quote, "All you need is faith, trust, and a little pixie dust."

4. "I like my holiday treats Mickey-shaped."

5. "Here's my Christmas speech. Ahem. Thank you all, and Merry Christmas." — The Muppet Christmas Carol

6. "It's the most wonderful time to wear Minnie/Mickey ears."

7. "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Disney."

8. "The three M's: Mickey, merry, and magic."

9. "Adding everything in this store to my Christmas wishlist rn."

10. "I like warm hugs." — Olaf, Frozen

11. "There's snow place like Disney for the holidays."

12. "The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing Disney songs loud for all to hear." — a take on the Elf quote, "The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear."

13. "It really is a very merry Christmas party after all."

14. "You're never too old for Christmas at Disney."

15. "Oh, it's a jolly holiday with you." — Mary Poppins

16. "My favorite holiday meal is a churro in one hand and pretzel in the other."

17. "OOO. Spending the holidays at Disney."

18. "No one does holiday cheer quite like Disney."

19. "May your Disney days be merry and bright."

20. "Celebrating the season with the ones I love: Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy."

21. "Just here for the holiday food."

22. "The holidays have me smiling from Mickey ear to ear."

23. "There's snow where I'd rather be than walking down Main Street with you."

24. "And a very Merry Disney Christmas to you."

25. "My favorite holiday cookies are always Mickey-shaped."

26. "Spending Christmas vacation in the mountains: Space, Splash, and Big Thunder."