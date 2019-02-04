Moving out on your own is taking a giant step towards adulthood. There's nothing more exciting or gratifying than signing the lease on your own apartment, and having basically a blank canvas to create your own comfy space. At first, it's common to feel overwhelmed with unpacking and arranging all the furniture to your liking, but before you even start, you need to start taking selfies in your new space. Then, start posting to the 'Gram with captions for first apartment pics showing off your new home sweet home.

The first thing I did when I was handed the keys to my own place, was to have a major dance party. Then, it was time to make that apartment my own. As much as I loved having roomies to come home to, there's nothing better than having your own oasis. If you're moving into your own place, be loud and proud with your very own dedicated Insta post. You might even want to create a side-by-side of a before and after when you have everything moved in.

Whatever you decide, you'll want to unpack these 25 Instagram captions to go along with your pic. I've done the gathering of the quotes for you, so all you need to do now is kick off your shoes, pour yourself a refreshing beverage for a toast, and post the perfect pic. Congrats, and enjoy your very first apartment.

1. "Let the adventure begin."

2. "My very own home sweet home."

3. "It's so good to be home."

4. "There's no place like home. There's no place like home." — The Wizard of Oz

5. "A house is made of walls and beams. A home is made of love and dreams."

6. "Welcome to my babe cave."

7. "There's no doorbell, so just yell, 'ding dong' really loud."

8. "New home. New adventures. New memories."

9. "Home isn't a place, it's a feeling." — Cecelia Ahern

10. "Always keeping it cozy."

11. "Welcome to the oasis." — Ready Player One

12. "This is where my story begins."

13. "So here I am in my new apartment. In a big city, they just dropped me off." — Taylor Swift, "Never Grow Up"

14. "Done unpacking. Now, what the fork is for dinner?"

15. "This is the beginning of anything you want." — Maria Vu

16. "Point me in the direction of the nearest IKEA, please."

17. "From now on, I'll connect the dots my own way." — Bill Watterson

18. "In my own little corner, in my own little chair, I can be whatever I want to be." — Cinderella

19. "This place stole a pizza my heart."

20. "That's one small step for me. One giant leap for adulting."

21. "Home sweet apartment."

22. "All the women, who are independent, throw your hands up at me." — Destiny's Child, "Independent Women"

23. "New home. Who dis?"

24. "The cover charge is tacos and wine."

25. "Home is where the pants aren't."