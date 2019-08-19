Fall is truly one of the most magical times of the year. The leaves are changing colors, you get to pull out your favorite oversized sweaters, and you slowly ease yourself into ordering hot drinks again. The weather gets colder, the days get shorter, and you fully embrace wearing a beanie both indoors and out. But what you love about fall most of all is spending quality time with people you love — especially your mom. You're bound to take a million pics together throughout the season, so you'll need captions for fall Instagram pictures with your mom to help you document the memories.

You might be carving pumpkins together, trying out a new apple pie recipe, or wandering through a corn maze. Regardless of what iconic fall activity the two of you take on together, you know you'll have a ton of fun. After all, your mom is your best friend. So grab your phone and get ready to snap some pics. You and your mom have some apple-y ever after-ing to do.

1. "When I fall, she picks me up."

2. "Not always eye to eye. But always heart to heart."

3. "No one else I'd rather jump into a giant pile of leaves with."

4. "You're the mom everyone wishes they had."

5. "Mom's apple pie is the best apple pie."

6. "First my mom, forever my friend."

7. "A mother is your first friend, your best friend, and your forever friend."

8. "It's beginning to look a lot like hot cocoa time."

9. "Home is wherever my mom is."

10. "Cheers to my mom who did a grape job raisin me." (This one works especially well if you're holding glasses of wine.)

11. "To the world you are a mother, but to our family you are the absolute world."

12. "Apple-y enjoying fall with my mama by my side."

13. "I (apple cider) doughnut know what I'd do without you."

14. "I got it from my mama." — will.i.am, "I Got It From My Mama"

15. "Who needs superheroes when I have my mom?"

16. "A mother is always the person you can call to see how long you should leave the pie in the oven."

17. "I love you 3000." — Avengers: Endgame

18. "My mom's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom."

19. "When I don't know how to do something, I call Mom."

20. "It takes a special kind of lady to put up with me and my shenanigans."

21. "Mom, I still can't fold a fitted sheet, but I will drape it over my head and go as a ghost for Halloween."

22. "Mama I love you. Mama my friend." — Spice Girls, "Mama"

23. "Thank you for loving me... even when I completely mess up carving the jack-o-lantern and we waste a whole pumpkin."

24. "Fall is the time of year when I experiment the most with new recipes. Which also means that fall is the time of year when I call my mom the most."

25. "We laugh. We cry. We make time fly by. We are best friends, my mom and I."