If you've been on Twitter at all in the past week, you've seen plenty of snaps from people sharing the endless iOS 14 Home Screen possibilities. Ever since the iOS 14 update hit phones on Sept. 16, users have been majorly showing off their screens' new aesthetic. Of course, BTS fans got in on the fun, and if you're ready to say, "I purple you," every time you look at your phone, take a look at these 25 BTS iOS 14 Home Screen ideas.

If you're not sure how to use the customization options for Home Screen yet, here's what you'll need to do. After you've updated to iOS 14, make sure you've got Apple's Shortcuts and Widgetsmith apps. Using the Shortcuts app, you'll be able to customize your Home Screen's appearance of your app icons, text elements, images, and colors. To change up the widgets, you'll want to use the Widgetsmith app. Similar to Shortcuts, Widgetsmith lets you change the size, colors, fonts, as well as the images of your widgets using static images from your camera roll.

BTS fans have already created some stunning Home Screens with BTS-themed apps and widgets curated with complementary text and colors. From ARMY purple to backgrounds color-coordinated with the boys' ever-changing hair colors, there's pretty much something for every K-Pop fan. Changing your Home Screen with custom images isn't difficult, but it's pretty time consuming if you're searching for each element yourself.

Skip the hours of searching, and take some inspo from these BTS fans' Home Screens. If you'd like to borrow certain elements — like apps with pics of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook on them — many of the Twitter users have shared the images they used in the comments section, but if you don't see them, you can always try asking in the comments, or look through Pinterest to find more photo inspiration.

Take a look at how people have customized their screens with BTS in mind:

While there are plenty other BTS Home Screen layouts on Twitter, these ideas should be a great springboard. As many of the users point out, crafting a detailed Home Screen might take you a couple of hours, so once you're ready to put in some "Blood, Sweat, and Tears," dive in and start a template.