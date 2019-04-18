Is there anything better than taking a nice, hot 45-minute bath after the worst day ever? The answer is absolutely not. So here are 25 body care products under $50 that’ll make your bath time feel so luxurious, you’ll never want to leave. (Get ready for some seriously pruny hands, y’all).

If I'm being honest, I don’t think I’ll ever rent, lease, or purchase another apartment or house that doesn’t have a bathtub in at least one of the bathrooms. I've been addicted to taking baths for a very, very long time, and it’s hard to imagine living life without the warm embrace of a bath every night before bed.

My bath time has cured me from so many ailments, including colds, fevers, painful hangovers, mild depression, general sadness, stomachaches, a few rounds of a broken heart, headaches, and much more. Baths are my meditation of choice, and I don’t see myself changing my mind any time soon.

I take a bath at least 3-4 times a week, and I look forward to taking one all day. It's my moment of peace. My check-in-with-myself time. And I'm here to say: More baths in 2019!!! Check out the list below for a few (just kidding, there are 25 suggestions) of my favorite bath time products that’ll help enhance your experience and convert you to a tub lover, too.

SheaMoisture Raw Shea Coffee Scrub $10.99 Target

Wake those senses right up with this ground coffee scrub from SheaMoisture — the coffee grounds help to exfoliate while the raw shea butter works to moisturize, too.

Bath & Body Works Signature Collection Pink Lily & Bamboo Shower Gel $12.50 Bath & Body Works

You might be stuck in a stinky city or the sleepy suburbs, but that doesn’t mean you can’t pretend you’re relaxing on a tranquil beach in Tahiti. Let this Pink Lily & Bamboo Shower Gel take you there.

Soap & Glory Call of Fruity Summer Scrubbing Cooling Body Scrub $15 $7.50 Ulta

This luscious sugar scrub contains an “EXOTI-COOL” formula to help smooth, exfoliate, and hydrate the skin, thanks to the coconut shell and pink jojoba exfoliator balls.

Uncle Bud’s Hemp Massage & Body Oil $12.95 Amazon

Got sore muscles? This body oil is for you. Hemp oil helps to naturally relax sore muscles, so you can say bye, bye to that odorous IcyHot!

Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Lavender Cedarwood Single Wick Candle $14.50 Bath & Body Works

OK, I know this technically is not a body care product, but what’s a bath without a lit candle!? This pick is small enough to live in one of the corners of your tub.

Epionce Enriched Body Cream $39 Epionce

I don’t know about you, but I cannot go one bath without slathering my skin in rich body cream right after toweling off. This one from Epionce contains safflower seed oil and meadowfoam seed oil for a super-rich moisturizing experience.

Eminence Organic Skin Care Tropical Vanilla Body Sunscreen SPF 32 $49 Dermstore

Hey, some people like to take their baths in the morning before getting up for the day, and applying sunscreen afterwards is vital to protecting your skin and avoiding skin cancer. This pick works as a post-bath moisturizer too (shea butter for the win!).

Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Eucalyptus Spearmint Bubble Bath $16.50 Bath & Body Works

Not only does this add bubbles to your bath, but it also works to moisturize your body as well.

Patchology Moodpatch Down Time Eye Gel $3 Patchology

Do a little self-care multi-tasking while you bathe with these soothing eye gels. Just don’t dunk your face in the water and you’ll be A-OK.

Tocca Sapone Florence Bar Soap $12 Tocca

Thanks to the kukui nut oil, blue-green algae extract, and Vitamin E, this fancy Tocca bar soap is so dang moisturizing — you might not even need to add body moisturizer post-bath.

Bath & Body Works Wildberry & Chamomile Bath Fizzy $7.95 Bath & Body Works

This bath bomb changes colors! Need I say more?

Biossance Dry Body Brush $17 Biossance

This dry brush can be used wet or dry to promote lymphatic drainage and stimulate blood circulation — just run it in brief strokes across your body during or after your bath.

SallyeAnder Eucalyptus & Mint Shave Bar $14.95 SallyeAnder

These SallyeAnder bar soaps smell absolutely divine. I would know, since I’m using this one currently. The Shave Bar offers more moisturization (and a closer shave) than a shaving cream might.

Neutrogena Body Clear Acne Body Scrub With Salicylic Acid $6.49 Target

It doesn’t get more classic than this body scrub specifically targeted to fight against body acne.

Leonor Greyl Paris Douceur Vegetale Dual-Purpose Shampoo for Hair and Body $47 Leonor Greyl

Transport yourself straight to a luxe, claw-foot Parisian bathtub with this dual-purpose shampoo and body wash — the most romantic city in the world (or your mind) awaits.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel $25 Sephora

Sol de Janeiro fans cannot get enough of the intoxicating scent in each of their products — it seriously makes you feel like you’re back on the beach if you close your eyes.

Skinfix Eczema+ Targeted Body Balm $24 Sephora

Changing seasons can be a time when eczema on my body and face get really bad, like during the fall and spring. Even if you don’t suffer from eczema or itchiness, this pick is a great option to slather on after you bathe.

Fresh Cocoa Exfoliating Body Soap $16.50 Sephora

This bar soap contains coconut shell powders to help exfoliate the skin while cleaning and moisturizing too.

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Smoothing Oil-To-Foam Body Cleanser $29 Sephora

From cleansing oil to foam, this body cleanser is scented with hints of vanilla and almond and will definitely transform your bath time.

Jergens Natural Glow +Firming Wet Skin Moisturizer $9.99 Ulta

Jergens’ cult-favorite product now has an added firming component to it to help reduce the appearance of cellulite while offering a gradual self-tan.

Philosophy Senorita Margarita Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath $18 Ulta

Pair this shampoo/shower gel/bubble bath with an actual cocktail for an extra-relaxing happy hour.

Aerin Rose Hand and Body Cream $42 Nordstrom

I am totally obsessed with all Aerin products, and this rose-scented hand and body cream is no exception. And how gorgeous is the packaging?

Dr Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Balance & Calm Matcha Green Tea Soaking Solution $4.89 Target

What’s a bath without a classic epsom salt soak? This new scent from Dr Teal’s is infused with matcha green tea, which is rich with antioxidants to encourage focus and relaxation.

Dove Milk Swirls Bath Bombs Vanilla Raspberry Creamsicle $5.94 Walmart

This bath bomb is designed to last longer than a regular bath bomb, because, well, don’t you want to delight in the swirling sensation just a bit longer? I thought so.

Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Hibiscus Ylang Ylang Body Wash & Foam Bath $13.50 Bath & Body Works

Careful not to literally fall asleep in the tub while indulging in this body wash/bubble bath combo — it’s that relaxing.