When most people think of witch sisters, they tend to think of the iconic Sandersons from Hocus Pocus — but let's not forget about the romantic witch sisters from Practical Magic! Sometimes I wonder if I'm a long-lost Owens witch, because like Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian (Nicole Kidman), I'm also unlucky in the love department. Though, curse or no curse, you'll definitely want to keep around some Practical Magic quotes for Instagram this Halloween.

If you haven't seen this film, I highly recommend adding it to the itinerary for your next girls' night in. I love the scene of the Owens witches dancing around in the the house, drinking a brew of margaritas — which honestly should be a staple every Friday night (if you're 21 or over). I also wanted to cast a true love spell, like young Sally, for my perfect bae to come along.

This movie really is such a classic, and has everything you're looking for this Halloween season. You have witches, spells, the undead, and blood oaths with your sister. So, for any fun you have planned with your coven of witches, consider using one of these 24 Practical Magic quotes to caption your squad pics.

1. "All I want is a normal life." — Sally

2. "I dream of a love that even time will lie down and be still for." — Sally

3. "My darling girl, when are you going to realize that being normal is not necessarily a virtue? It rather denotes a lack of courage!" — Aunt Frances

4. "Curses only have power when you believe them. And I don't." — Gary

5. "You know what? I wished for you too." — Gary

6. "The guy I dreamed of doesn't exist. And if he doesn't exist, I'll never die of a broken heart." — Sally

7. "But there are some things I know for certain: always throw spilt salt over your left shoulder, keep rosemary by your garden gate, plant lavender for luck, and fall in love whenever you can." — Sally

8. "You ever put your arms out and spin really, really fast? [...] Well, that's what love is like. It makes your heart race. It turns the world upside down. But if you're not careful, if you don't keep your eyes on something still, you can lose your balance." — Gillian

9. "Eye of newt and toe of frog, wool of bat and tongue of dog." — Aunt Frances

10. "Flip the switch and let the cauldron bubble!" — Aunt Frances

11. "My blood. Your blood. Our blood." — Sally

12. "There's a little witch in all of us." — Aunt Jet

13. "And this is what comes from dabbling; I mean you can't practice witchcraft while you look down your nose at it." — Aunt Jet

14. "She knew that when you hear the sound of the deathwatch beetle the man you love is doomed to die." — Aunt Frances

15. "You're saying what I'm feeling is just one of your spells?" — Gary

16. "Black as night, erase death from our sight. White as light, Mighty Hectate make it right." — Sally and Gillian

17. "You brought him into my life and now I want you to bring him back." — Sally

18. "So when you find yourself the center of attention... It's not that they hate you. It's that, well... We're different." — Aunt Jet

19. "She had the gift of magic. And it was this very gift that saved her life." — Aunt Frances

20. "Be careful what you wish for." — Aunt Jet

21. "Thanks for being my sister." — Gillian

22. "The reason you're here and you don't know why is because I sent for you." — Sally

23. "We need a full coven." — Aunt Frances

24. "On Halloween they all jump off the roof and fly!" — Ice Cream Boy