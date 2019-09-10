It's officially that time of the year when Mother Nature begins to get temperamental and hits us with an 89 degree forecast one day and a 68 degree forecast the next. Taking this into account, it's time to start shopping for long-sleeve dresses for fall 2019 . You'll want to make sure you're fully prepared with an arsenal of cozy staples for every occasion for when the cold days begin to hit more regularly, and no piece of clothing is as versatile or easy to style as a dress. Plus, you know you've been dying to get an early start on your seasonal shopping spree, so consider this a call to action and get ready to snag a few new styles asap.

Have you gotten really into the Little-House-On-The-Prairie-circa-2019 trend? Do you fall head over heels in love with every puffed shoulder or ditsy floral print you see? No matter what silhouettes, prints, textures, or cuts make you swoon, the below roundup of dresses is guaranteed to have at least a few styles you'll love. From dark and punky to frilly and feminine, the options are as varied as they are cool, so pick a few out, add them to your virtual cart, and prepare for cool-looking, cold-feeling days ahead.

In The Jungle Retro Romance Midi Dress $148 | Free People Buy Now Cheetah print gets an ultra fresh update thanks to a smattering of light pink blooms. This dress boats a pattern that's unexpected, trendy, and loud — a simple silhouette lets it shine.

Falling For You Tie Neck Dress with Ruffle Asymmetric Hem $120 | Eloquii Buy Now The most autumnal color palette there ever was in the form of a ruffly floral dress. A dream!

Snap Into It Verona Curve long sleeved maxi dress with button detail in black $79 | ASOS Buy Now This black dress is one of those pieces you can pull on in a breeze and look effortlessly chic in. Its mini ruffle and snap details will never go out of style.

Full Bloom Wallflower Dress $248 | Reformation Buy Now A dress that will let you channel summer all fall long thanks to its plethora of bright and breezy white blooms.

High Volume Leith Spatter Print Square Neck Long Sleeve Midi Dress $69 | Nordstrom Buy Now The puffed sleeves and leg slit on this dress are giving me life! If you've got any weddings or holiday parties coming up, this piece should be your secret sartorial wedding.

Sweater Weather Cardigan Sweater Dress $100 | Eloquii Buy Now Cute, but still cozy. The best way for fall clothes to be.

Collar ID Long shirt dress $100 | Violeta by MANGO Buy Now Everyone needs a solid shirt dress in their repetoire and this one happens to be covered in cute little blooms.

Emoji Queen POPLIN MIDI DRESS $70 | Zara Buy Now You know exactly which emoji this dress reminds me of, don't you?

Back It Up LPA Jovi Dress $128 | Revolve Buy Now Business in the front, party in the back.

Steal The Lime(light) ASOS DESIGN Curve textured mini v neck swing dress in ditsy print $38 | ASOS Buy Now Who says electric colors are reserved for warm months only? Wear this bright green dress into fall and light up every sidewalk you hit.

Orange Crush Plus Size Belted Midi Dress $28 | Forever 21 Buy Now Wear it with sneakers for something comfy yet refined or pair it with heeled booties and a blazer for a boardroom look that stuns.

The Cat's Meow Tiger Smocked Midi Ruffle Dress $179 | & Other Stories Buy Now Tiger print has never looked cooler. Between the unexpected color palette and plethora of pleats and ruffles, this dress is the opposite of boring.

Tiers Of Joy Women's Plus Size Floral Print Long Sleeve Round Neck Tiered Babydoll Mini Dress $28 | Target Buy Now A tiered floral dress for $28?! Bullseye.

Tricky Business Striped contrast dress $60 | MANGO Buy Now Convince people you effortlessly matched the perfect skirt and top together with this two-in-one dress.

Pumpkin Spice Belt midi dress $120 | Violeta by MANGO Buy Now Match your PSL with this beautiful burnt orange dress, which comes complete with a matching belt and pretty billowing sleeves.

Prairie Tough C/meo Collective Refresh Tiered Ruffle Mini Dress $205 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now Make this your go-to LBD for fall. Its ruffled and tiered silhouette screams retro prairie girl, while its black plaid print gives it an unexpected edge.

Shine On Sparkle Maxi Dress with Wrap Skirt $170 | Eloquii Buy Now Steal the spotlight at literally any party or event in this gorgeous metallic dress. The balloon sleeves, the leg slit, the dramatic silhouette — it's all so good.

Petal Pusher Heartland Crushed Velvet Maxi Dress $198 | Free People Buy Now A bed of richly hued flowers in wearable velvet form? This dress is my actual dream!

Blue Jean Baby Plus size blue belted denim mini dress $68 | Missguided Buy Now Denim is perennially cool, but this dress also makes it look breezy and comfy AF!

Flaming Hot Another Reason Plus slouch shirt dress with drawstring waist in blur print $72 | ASOS Buy Now The print of this dress is in on fire. Literally, it looks like flames licking charcoal, and I am so into it.

Green With Envy Yoke Chuckon Midi Dress $95 | Topshop Buy Now I've never met a neck ruffle I didn't love, and the exaggerated one on this dress is no exception.

Spotty Service Ruched Polka Dot Maxi Dress $119 | & Other Stories Buy Now Mini polka-dots, puffed sleeves, a leg slit — what more could you want?

Keep It Casual Current/Elliott The Studio Striped Long-Sleeve Dress $198 | Neiman Marcus Buy Now This dress with my beloved Vans, a red lip, and gold hoop earrings is about to become my go-to fall look.