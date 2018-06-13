You don't need Father's Day to know that you are beyond #blessed to have a person like your dad in your life. For daughters specifically, your dad is the first glimpse of a true gentleman, and because of him, you know chivalry is far from dead. For any time you're posting current or throwback pics with your pop, you'll need cute dad quotes that are noticeably from his daughter (aka, his little girl for life).

If you ever have a chance and are within arm's reach of plenty of Kleenex, ask your dad about those first moments he laid eyes on you. And if you've never been a fan of the whole love at first sight thing, his description of seeing you in this world for the first time will certainly change your mind. It's descriptions like that that prove the father-daughter relationship is truly special.

Your dad is ideally your favorite guy, and your relationship with him contributes to the incredible human you are today. But, you don't need me to tell you all of this, because the second you see, hear, or read any of these sweet quotes, you'll be smiling from ear-to-ear. You likely have a long list of kind words you could recite to your dad instantly, but adding any of these 24 quotes couldn't hurt.

1. "Behind every great laughter is a truly amazing dad." — Unknown

2. "The love between father and daughter knows no distance." — Unknown

3. "I'm as lucky as can be for the world's best dad belongs to me." — Unknown

4. "Some people don't believe in heroes, but they haven't met my dad." — Unknown

5. "Dear Daddy, I may find my prince someday, but you will always be my king." — Unknown

6. "Dads hold our hands for a little while, but hold our hearts forever." — Unknown

7. "Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing dad." — Unknown

8. "A Father is neither an anchor that holds us back nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way." — Unknown

9. "No matter how old she may be, sometimes a girl just needs her dad." — Unknown

10. "A daughter may outgrow your lap, but she will never outgrow your heart." — Unknown

11. "Dad, your guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever." — Unknown

12. "A girl’s first true love is her father." — Marisol Santiago

13. "I have a hero. I call him dad." — Unknown

14. "You have a place in my heart no one could ever have." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

15. “In the darkest days, when I feel inadequate, unloved and unworthy, I remember whose daughter I am and I straighten my crown.” — Unknown

16. “Being a daddy’s girl is like having permanent armor for the rest of your life.” — Marinela Reka

17. “Dad: a daughter’s first love.” — Unknown

18. “Dads are just as important as moms.” — Unknown

19. “No other love in the world is like the love of a father has for his little girl.” — Unknown

20. “What’s love, daddy? You are.” — Unknown

21. "Daddy, you have to know a secret? You`re the best man in my life, and I will always love you!" — Unknown

22. “A good father will leave his imprint on his daughter for the rest of her life.” — Unknown

23. “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me.” — Jim Valvano

24. “It is admirable for a man to take his son fishing, but there is a special place in heaven for the father who takes his daughter shopping.” ― John Sinor

Daughters need their dads, even when they are grown women. Don't forget to let your pop know how important he is to you every single day.