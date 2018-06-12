You probably can't pinpoint the exact moment you knew your dad was everything, but you're so grateful to have your very own superhero in your life. You don't have to be a kid to believe that your dad really is an extraordinary human being. And when you dive head-first into your pool of sentiments for your pop, you need Dad captions for Instagram so that your followers can ugly cry with you.

When you think back on all of the fearless and selfless things your dad did for you, it's hard to hold back those happy tears. How did you get so lucky? Yes, Father's Day is right around the corner, but you aren't a stranger to giving your dad kudos on the regular. He deserves it.

Whether he's giving you valuable advice or just listening to you, his influence makes all the difference and you're proud to be his kid. Anyone who knows you has heard a story or two about those Dad moments when he handled parenting like a complete boss. You know you never really get tired of telling them, either. But before you post a throwback pic of your dad and give your followers heart eyes, pair that sweet moment with a sweet dad caption that takes the cake.

1. "A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow." — Unknown

2. "Dad, thanks for being slightly less embarrassing than all the other dads." — Unknown

3. "Dad is and always will be my living, breathing superhero." — Bindi Irwin

4. "My sisters and I can still recite Dad’s grilling rules: Rule No. 1: Dad is in charge. Rule No. 2: Repeat Rule No. 1." — Connie Schultz

5. "You'll always be dad to the bone." — Unknown

6. "You can tell what was the best year of your father’s life, because they seem to freeze that clothing style and ride it out." — Jerry Seinfield

7. "My wishes all came true, all because of a papa like you." — Unknown

8. “Hey Dad, thanks for being unapologetically you. But maybe tomorrow, you could stop embarrassing me so much?" — Unknown

9. "The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get." — Tim Russert

10. "My dad's twice as cool as I am." — Unknown

11. "This is what a really cool dad looks like." — Unknown

12. “He has always provided me a safe place to land and a hard place from which to launch.” — Chelsea Clinton

13. "I have a hero. I call him Dad." — Unknown

14. “He never stopped wanting to save the world.” — Ron Reagan

15. “A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.” — Billy Graham

16. "You are hands down my favorite person." — Unknown

17. "A father is someone who carries pictures where his money used to be." — Unknown

18. "I don't know where my life would be without your dad jokes." — Unknown

19. "A daughter needs a dad to be the standard against which she will judge all men." — Unknown

20. "Dad. He can play like a kid, give advice like a friend, and protect like a bodyguard." — Unknown

21. "You have seen me at my worst, yet you think that I am the best. I love you, Dad." — Unknown

22. "Dads and daughters don't always see eye to eye, but they're always heart to heart." — Unknown

23. "My first love. My first hero. Always my dad." — Unknown

You can never get tired of your dad's genuine and carefree energy. Use more than just Father's Day to let him know that.