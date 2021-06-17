36 Father's Day Captions For Dog Dads You Love Furry Much
Father’s Day isn’t just for dads of humans, but dog dads as well. A fur baby needs just as much love and support as you do, so celebrate your dad or the father figure in your life who has a pup they love. Post some cute photos of them together on the ‘Gram with Father’s Day captions for dog dads. You could even celebrate your partner, because if they’ve got a dog, they’re a dog dad, too.
Luckily for you, knowing how much they love their pup makes shopping for Father’s Day so simple. Some great ideas include getting them a super cute mug with their dog’s face on it ($11, Chewy) or new tennis balls for throwing around in the park together. If you wanted to plan a cute Father’s Day celebration with the dog dad theme, pack a picnic for both your dad and their dog to enjoy in the backyard. It’ll be unfurgettable, but you can’t forget the traditional Father’s Day Instagram post. It’s a must-do to show off how much you care about your dad or SO on their big day.
Since you’re highlighting how pawsome they are with not only you but their four-legged bestie, you might as well use a cute or punny Instagram caption all about being a dog dad. It’ll fit the theme of the day and take the pressure off of you from coming up with something on your own.
- “Happy Pawther’s Day to the best dog dad I know.”
- “To the most pawsome dad I know.”
- “We love you furry much!”
- “I’ve got one unfurgettable dad.”
- “You taught me that anything is paw-sible.”
- “Life would be ruff without you, Dad.”
- “Spending time with you on Father’s Day is the leashed I can do.”
- “Dad, this pic of you deserves to be on Vanity Fur.”
- “You’re not just a dad, you’re a dog dad.”
- “My dad really is living that pug life.”
- “If someone asked me who my favorite person is, without paws, I’d say you.”
- “It’s OK you treat the dog better than me. I still love you.”
- “You’ll always be my favorite paw.”
- “Howl you doing, Dad?”
- “The dog and I will always woof you.”
- “Make sure you collie your dad today.”
- “The corg-key to my dad’s heart is his dog.”
- “I will paw-lways love you.”
- “Cheers to the world’s best dog dad.”
- “This is the #1 (dog) dad.”
- “Here’s the the leader of our pack.”
- “Paws down, you’re the best dog dad ever.”
- “Happy Fur-ther’s Day to the dog’s favorite human.”
- “Happy Father’s Day to the dogfather.”
- “Dad, you’ll always be my favorite person to go on a walk with too.”
- “Dad, I hope today you treat yourself as much as you treat the dog.”
- “Happy Father’s Day to the person who makes me howl with laughter the most.”
- “I have the most pawfect dog dad.”
- “Paws what you’re doing and relax. Today is your day.”
- “Today’s got the pet-tential to be the best Father’s Day ever.”
- “The whole family is mutts about you.”
- “Let’s paw-ty, because it’s Father’s Day!”
- “Fact: I’ve got the most howlarious dog dad.”
- “I Shih Tzu not, my dad is the best dog dad in the world.”
- “You'll always be dad to the bone.”
- “Dad, the dog and I can never repay you. Literally. The dog won’t get a job.”