36 Father's Day Captions For Dog Dads You Love Furry Much

Father’s Day isn’t just for dads of humans, but dog dads as well. A fur baby needs just as much love and support as you do, so celebrate your dad or the father figure in your life who has a pup they love. Post some cute photos of them together on the ‘Gram with Father’s Day captions for dog dads. You could even celebrate your partner, because if they’ve got a dog, they’re a dog dad, too.

Luckily for you, knowing how much they love their pup makes shopping for Father’s Day so simple. Some great ideas include getting them a super cute mug with their dog’s face on it ($11, Chewy) or new tennis balls for throwing around in the park together. If you wanted to plan a cute Father’s Day celebration with the dog dad theme, pack a picnic for both your dad and their dog to enjoy in the backyard. It’ll be unfurgettable, but you can’t forget the traditional Father’s Day Instagram post. It’s a must-do to show off how much you care about your dad or SO on their big day.

Since you’re highlighting how pawsome they are with not only you but their four-legged bestie, you might as well use a cute or punny Instagram caption all about being a dog dad. It’ll fit the theme of the day and take the pressure off of you from coming up with something on your own.

