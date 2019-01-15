24 Cute Captions For Valentine's Day That Are Sweeter Than Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

If you're a hopeless romantic like myself, you know that things like sweet gestures and happily ever afters in rom-coms give you major butterflies. If something is too cute for words, you may very well find yourself squealing with joy as a huge grin fills your face. Though, when you want to post a cute Valentine's Day pic of you and bae on Instagram, you'll need just the right words to pair it with. That's where these cute captions for Valentine's Day photos will come in handy.

You'll need to be prepped for all of the sweet feels to come on Feb. 14, so consider these 24 cute captions as my Valentine's Day gift to you. Just like you and your partner go together like PB and J, these romantic words will accompany any kissing selfie or delicious pic of chocolates in a heart-shaped box ever-so-perfectly. (Don't even get me started on those fluffy teddy bears with hearts in their hands! It's all too much to handle.)

So, warn your friends now that there may be a cuteness overload about to hit their Insta feeds. Valentine's Day is almost here, and love is truly in the air.

1. "Mint to be."

2. "You're kinda, sorta, basically, pretty much always on my mind."

3. "Let's flip a coin. Heads, you're mine. Tails, I'm yours."

4. "I like you a lottle. It's like a little, except a lot."

5. "I stupidly smile at my phone when I see your name on the screen."

6. "Can you tell that you're the reason for the smile on my face?"

7. "If you can't get somebody off your mind, they are probably supposed to be there."

8. "Everyone says you only fall in love once, but that's not true, because every time I see you, I fall in love all over again."

9. "You're cute and I kinda like you a little... OK, maybe a whole lot."

10. "I'm donuts about you."

11. "It's red-iculous how much I love you."

12. "The truth is I gave my heart away a long time ago, my whole heart, and I never really got it back." — Sweet Home Alabama

13. "I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her." — Notting Hill

14. "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." — When Harry Met Sally

15. "I don't wanna dance if I'm not dancing with you." — Taylor Swift, "Holy Ground"

16. "BRB. Gonna go buy a lottery ticket, because having you as a Valentine makes me the luckiest girl in the world."

17. "Help, I've fallen in love, and I never want to get up."

18. "You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep, because reality is finally better than your dreams." — Dr. Seuss

19. "I want to be your favorite hello and your hardest goodbye."

20. "Hey Valentine, can I borrow a kiss? I promise to return it to you soon."

21. "Willing to risk cooties for you, Valentine."

22. "If you were a triangle, you'd be a-cute one."

23. "I soda think you're cute."

24. "Roses are red, violets are blue, I haven't stopped blushing since I saw you."