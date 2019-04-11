There's nothing more exciting than finally getting to take time off from work, and travel somewhere new. You have your flights booked and hotel reserved, and now, it's time for you to wait. The anticipation leading up to that sweet getaway is all too real. I'd like to see myself as a patient person, but I know when it's something as exciting as traveling to a dream destination, it's just not going to happen. That's why I like to preoccupy myself with something fun. One way to do that is by pumping yourself up by posting your vacation prep pics on Instagram with countdown to vacation captions.

This summer, my family is going on a river cruise in Europe. It's been years in the making, and I'm trying to keep calm. The only problem is that with every new plan I make, the more excited I get. That's when I have to remind myself that I still have a few months to go. I'm trying my hardest to not think about it, but I can't stop talking about it. That's why I'm using my spare time to prep for my trip, and letting my friends know by posting on the 'Gram.

When the time gets closer, you can use these 24 countdown captions that tell everyone just how excited you are. They're perfect for any pics of you packing your suitcase, or going shopping for new clothes. Hopefully, your dream adventure gets here sooner than you think.

1. "I can't keep calm, I have a vacation."

2. "Let the countdown begin."

3. "Can it just be summer already?"

4. "Getting closer to adventure."

5. "It's bad manners to keep a vacation waiting."

6. "Vacation mode is already on for me."

7. "If you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true." — Cinderella

8. "Sorry, counting down to my vacation. Be back soon!"

9. "I've already got vacation on my mind. Leave a message after the beep."

10. "Just imagining I'm already on vacation."

11. "I get ideas about what’s essential when packing my suitcase." — Diane von Furstenberg

12. "Bags packed. Passport ready. Still a few days to go."

13. "Ready for my new adventure to begin."

14. "I haven't even left, but I already want to stay."

15. "The mountains are calling and I must go." — John Muir

16. "[Insert number] days until the good vibes only."

17. "I takes me no time to pack, but I know it's going to take me months to unpack."

18. "Happiness is traveling to new places. Frustration is having to wait for it to begin."

19. "All my bags are packed, and I'm ready to go... I just have [insert number] days left."

20. "Adventure is out there." — Up

21. "Wake me up when vacation begins."

22. "The adventure starts in [insert number] days."

23. "Me + Travel = Happy... BUT Me + Waiting = Impatient AF."

24. "It's the final countdown!" — Europe, "The Final Countdown"