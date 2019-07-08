24 Clever Captions For Wedding Guests That'll Have You Saying, "Sip, Sip, Hooray"

With wedding season in full swing, you're probably prepping to go to a few yourself. You may already have several dresses picked out and altered, plane tickets and hotels booked, and dancing shoes ready to go so you can help your friends or family members celebrate their special day. There will be plenty of toasts to be had, many songs to dance the night away to, and of course, many photos to be taken. Therefore, you'll need clever captions for wedding guests to help document all of your favorite memories.

Let's be honest: Weddings are always so much fun. You eat a ton of amazing food, might enjoy the benefits of an open bar (if you're 21 or up), and crush it on the dance floor. You, your family, and friends are able to spend quality time with each other and soak up a day full of love and laughter. You take as many pictures as you can possibly fit in your camera roll — especially if there's a photo booth situation available. (Who doesn't love the opportunity to take pics with a bunch of cool props?)

This wedding season, make sure you're equipped with a ton of great captions to pair with all of the pictures you'll be taking at the nuptial celebrations you attend. Your Instagram feed will seriously thank you.

1. "About time to put my party pants on."

2. "Invite me to your wedding, and there's a guarantee I will crush it on the dance floor."

3. "It's been such an emotional day, even the cake is in tiers."

4. "Sip, sip, hooray to the perfect wedding day."

5. "Here's to a marriage that lasts meow and furever."

6. "Oh snap, I got a selfie with the bride."

7. "These two make such a gouda couple. Now, point me in the direction of the charcuterie plate."

8. "And you don't know why, but you're dying to try, you wanna kiss the girl." — The Little Mermaid, "Kiss the Girl"

9. "Confetti here, champagne there, love everywhere."

10. "These two were mint to be." (This one especially works if mint green is in the color scheme.)

11. "May your life be full of love, and your love be full of life."

12. "Congrats on making it o-fish-ial. Now, there are two less fish in the sea."

13. "Thank you for sharing your big day with me, and a special thank you to the cake you're serving."

14. "Here's a toast to the happy couple. Now, point me in the direction of the bar."

15. "Today, someone got married, and I ate some cake. It was a win-win for all."

16. "My plus one for this wedding is cake."

17. "I always say you can tell a lot about a couple based on their wedding cake, and this couple is going to have the sweetest marriage ever."

18. "Too much confetti cake, said no one ever."

19. "You can find me hanging out with the dance floor all night."

20. "Thank you for allowing me to dance at your wedding."

21. "Congrats on the wedding planning being over!"

22. "It's finally time for me to take the dance moves that I practice in front of a mirror and perform them in front of a ton of my favorite people."

23. "To the happy couple: May you always be as happy as you made me today."

24. "My vow to the happy couple is to have the most fun at the reception."