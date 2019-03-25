Spring has sprung, which means wedding season is officially here. Perhaps you’re the maid of honor for your bestie who's marrying her soulmate, or you’re attending a coworker's wedding as a guest. No matter what your role may be, you plan on taking tons of pictures. You’ll snap pics of the decor, the beautiful cake and dessert spread, and most especially, the bride in her gown. Since the hashtag is already taken care of by the couple, all you need to do is come up with the perfect captions. That's why you'll need some Instagram captions for attending a wedding that'll have even the cake in tiers.

The entire day from start to finish will be filled with photo opps. It'll fly by in a flash, which is why having your camera on you at all times is necessary. Every wedding I attend, there are always four snaps I need to get by the end of the night, which include: the bride when she first walks in, the first dance, the cake before it's cut, and a candid shot of everyone having a good time on the dance floor.

When the moment comes to post those pictures, you don't want to take time away from partying. That’s where I come in with these 25 Instagram captions that are ready to use. Just like the happy couple goes so well together, so will these captions with any photos you plan on taking. Now, grab an extra slice of cake just for me, and get back to dancing the night away.

1. "It's been such an emotional day, even the cake is in tiers."

2. "These two were mer-maid for each other."

3. "Here's to love and laughter and happily ever after."

4. "Here's to a marriage that lasts meow and furever."

5. "Congratulations to a perfect pear."

6. "Sip, sip, hooray to the perfect wedding day."

7. "I'm just here for the cake and love."

8. "These two make such a gouda couple. Now, point me in the direction of the charcuterie plate."

9. "Oh snap, I got a selfie with the bride."

10. "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn

11. "Confetti here, champagne there, love everywhere."

12. "Love's in the air.'"

13. "Happy I get to eat and drink in celebration of my favorite couple."

14. "Kiss the girl." — The Little Mermaid

15. "May your life together be full of love, and your love be full of life."

16. "These two were mint to be."

17. "Thank you for sharing your big day with me, and a special thank you to the cake you're serving."

18. "May today be the beginning of a long, happy life together."

19. "Congratulations to the happy couple on a wedding worthy of every Pinterest board."

20. "Nothing but gouda times at this reception."

21. "They met their match."

22. "I see, sparks fly whenever you smile." — Taylor Swift, "Sparks Fly"

23. "Congrats on making it o-fish-ial. Now, there are two less fish in the sea."

24. "Pop the champagne. She's changing her last name."

25. "Hand in hand, heart to heart, on this day your adventure starts."