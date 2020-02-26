Showering your partner with love is one of the most satisfying parts of being in a relationship. If you're trying to come up with little things you can do to make your partner feel loved, there are actually a ton of underrated ways to spoil your partner. According to Anita Chlipala, licensed marriage and family therapist and author of First Comes Us: The Busy Couple's Guide to Lasting Love, figuring out your partner's love language is the first step to understanding how to make them feel special.

“I see how important [love languages] are in the love lives of my clients," Chlipala previously told Elite Daily. "People do have a preference for how they feel loved and cared for by their partner." The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate was first written by couples' therapist Dr. Gary Chapman and outlines how most people give and receive love through either through acts of service, quality time, physical touch, receiving gifts, or words of affirmation. In his book, Dr. Chapman asserts that most people have one primary love language and a couple more secondary ones. Once you and your SO have figured out your love language(s), here are some ways you can show them how much you care.

Acts Of Service If your partner loves it when you do them favors or run errands, any of these sweet gestures with warm their heart. 1. Take care of their laundry. 2. Stock the fridge with some of their favorite food or drinks. 3. Pack their lunch. 4. Wash their car and fill up the tank. 5. Surprise them with their favorite meal after a long day.

Quality Time For an SO who values quality time above all else, planning dates and carving out plenty of one-on-one time to spend together is key. 6. Take them on a hike. 7. Plan a romantic weekend getaway. 8. Go on a mini road trip. 9. Get the ingredients for a new recipe and cook dinner together. 10. Watch the sunset. 11. Spend the day together with your phones turned off.

Physical Touch Shutterstock If you're SO is all about the cuddles, surprising them with unexpected moments of intimacy will definitely make them feel the love. 12. Give them a back massage. 13. Grab their hand and spontaneously pull them into a kiss while you're out together. 14. Take a tantric sex workshop. 15. The next time you're intimate, make the experience all about their pleasure.

Receiving Gifts Partners who love getting gifts will be over-the-moon that you decided to treat them, even if there's no occasion. 16. Get them their favorite dessert. 17. Sneek their favorite drink in their work bag. 18. Order them delivery when they're working late. 19. Buy them a travel-sized bottle of their favorite scent.