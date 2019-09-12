When it comes to fall, there are a few foods and drinks that indicate the season is in full swing. Pumpkin spice everything somehow makes it back onto every single coffee shop's menu, restaurants start adding things like butternut squash and warm cinnamon apples to their creations, and of course, cider returns to the shelves of every grocery store. If you're looking to cheers with your friends to fall, you may be on the hunt for hard cider captions for Instagram to accompany all of your "sip, sip, hooray" pics.

Though I personally enjoy drinking hard cider year-round (It's my alternative since I'm not a huge beer drinker.), there's something so special about enjoying cider in the fall. You get to soak in the crisp cool air and watch the leaves change color and fall to the ground. Of course, fun activities like apple picking and wandering through corn mazes totally get you in the mood to sip some hard cider.

In my opinion, there's nothing better than enjoying a beautiful fall day surrounded by people I love spending time with, sipping our favorite drinks of the season. And while I appreciate all of the other drinks that perfectly complement fall, like Pumpkin Spice Lattes, hot chocolate, and ginger beer, I think that cider — and hard cider, for that matter — will always have my heart.

If you're someone who likes to have all the in-cider information, and you like to be be-cider the people you love throughout the season, there are plenty of reasons for you to take pics sipping your cider, and make sure you use these captions when you post.

1. "An apple a day keeps anyone away if you throw it hard enough."

2. "Forget PSLs — hard cider has my heart this fall."

3. "You're the apple to my pie."

4. "Apple orchards, autumn skies, hard cider, and pumpkin pies."

5. "How do you like them apples?" — Good Will Hunting

6. "Give me juicy autumnal fruit, ripe and red from the orchard." — Walt Whitman

7. "If you want the apples, you have to shake the trees."

8. "We're having hardcore fun this fall."

9. "I find hard cider a-peel-ing."

10. "If you were a fruit, you'd be one fine-apple."

11. "I'd like to apple-ogize for the pun, but hard cider is seriously a-peel-ing."

12. "Let's get apple sauced."

Shutterstock

13. "I've got all the in-cider information."

14. "Always look on the bright cider life."

15. "I couldn't decide whether or not to make spiced apple cider, so I mulled it over."

16. "Slice, slice baby."

17. "I like to be be-cider you."

18. "With a tummy full of cider, she lived apple-y ever after."

19. "We might be apples and oranges, but we make a great pear."

20. "I've de-cider-ed that fall is the best season of all."

21. "Sweet like apple cider and cinnamon doughnuts."

22. "You can breathe a cider relief because we restocked all the hard cider."

23. "Happiness is apple cider doughnuts and fall sunsets."