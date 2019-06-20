23 Captions For Wedding Dress Shopping That Capture All The Princess Vibes

When I was a little girl, I dreamed about getting married simply because I wanted to go wedding dress shopping. Trying on a limitless amount of flowy, princess-inspired dresses? That sounded like a total dream come true to five-year-old me. Though I'm far away from getting engaged, I still appreciate how amazing wedding dress shopping is. If you're about to start searching for the perfect dress to say yes to, you and your bride crew will definitely need captions for wedding dress shopping to help you embrace all the princess vibes to come — and the champagne, too.

You might be picturing something with a beautiful tulle skirt, or maybe you want a form-fitting mermaid dress. You may opt for a gown that has a lot of intricate lace detail, or you might want something that's simple, but elegant. Regardless of what dress you decide on, you're sure to look absolutely radiant on your special day. Your bridesmaids and family will be there to help you pick the perfect dress — and they'll make sure you keep your cool every step of the way leading up to the wedding.

Even though dress shopping and wedding planning as a whole can be a bit stressful, remember to take a breath and soak it all up. Allow yourself to revel in the joy that is being engaged, and of course, don't forget to take a pic or two along the way.

1. "Nothing makes a woman more beautiful than the belief that she is beautiful." — Sophia Loren

2. "On the road to Mrs."

3. "I want a marriage more beautiful than my wedding. But to set the standard, the wedding should be pretty damn gorgeous."

4. "The party don't start until the bride walks in."

5. "Once in a while, in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale." — Melissa Brown

6. "Me, myself, and I do."

7. "A dream is a wish your heart makes." — "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella

8. "Does this dress make me look like a Mrs.?"

9. "Shopping for a dress that'll have the cake in tiers"

10. "I'm in full-on fairy tale mode."

11. "*Twirls.*"

12. "That moment when you find THE dress."

13. "Playing dress-up begins at age five and never truly ends." — Kate Spade

14. "[He/She/They] stole my heart, so I'm planning revenge. I am going to take [his/her/their] last name."

15. "A girl should be two things: classy and fabulous." — Coco Chanel

16. "I said yes to the dress! And [him/her/them], of course."

17. "Life is short. Buy the dress."

18. "You're never fully dressed without a smile." — "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile" from Annie

19. "We believe in dressing up in gorgeously impractical things, like tulle, sequins, lace and sparkles."

20. "Never not looking for an opportunity to dress like a princess."

21. "Be your own kind of beautiful."

22. "Dress like you're going somewhere better later."

23. "I want people to see the dress but focus on the woman." — Vera Wang