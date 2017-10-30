Thanksgiving is all about being thankful for the special people who have made a permanent mark on your heart. This could be your family, your friends, and your SO. You're grateful for them all year long, but this is the time of year that we make a little extra effort in showing them how thankful we really are to have them. If you happen to be spending Thanksgiving with your partner, and want to show them how much you care, you can always have a dedicated Instagram post. So, it's time to get those captions for Thanksgiving with your boyfriend or girlfriend ready to go.

Let all of your followers (but most especially your SO) know that you have someone special who makes your life even better. Find a perfect pic of you two together, or snap a cute candid of your boo cooking on Thanksgiving day. Then, pair it with a caption of how you really feel. You'll be too busy preparing Thanksgiving dinner to worry about coming up with something on your own, so you handle the turkey and pumpkin pie, and we've got the Instagram captions taken care.

We've cooked up these 23 captions you can use for your dedicated posts for your partner that are as sweet as the pumpkin pie you'll be serving.

1. "You are the pumpkin spice to my fall." — Unknown

2. "When I saw you I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew." — William Shakespeare

3. "You are the apple pie of my eye." — Unknown

4. "Bless the food before us, the family beside us, and the love between us." — Unknown

5. "I have found the one whom my soul loves." — Song of Solomon

6. "Thank you for reminding me what butterflies feel like." — Unknown

7. "I just want to thank you. Not for just being in my life and for sticking around, but for reminding me that even broken things can be loved." — S.B.

8. "In you, I've found the love of my life and my closest truest friend." — Unknown

9. "If I did anything right in my life it was when I gave my heart to you." — Unknown

10. "I fell in love with even the simplest things about you and that's how I knew it was for real." — The Better Man Project

11. "Pie like you berry much." — Unknown

12. "Cutie pie." — Unknown

13. "I think I'm fallin' for you." — Colbie Caillat

14. "You are my blue crayon, the one I never have enough of, the one I use to color my sky." — A. R. Asher

15. "I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you, and not be madly in love with everything you do." — William C Hannan

16. "I'll never finish falling in love with you." — Nicole Williams

17. "Meeting you was like listening to a song for the first time and knowing it would be my favorite." — Unknown

18. "You changed my life without even trying, and I don't think I could ever tell you how much you mean to me. I can't imagine what things would be like if I hadn't met you." — Unknown

19. "All that you are is all that I'll ever need." — Ed Sheeran

20. "I swear I couldn't love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow." — Leo Christopher

21. "Sometimes I look at you and I wonder how I got to be so damn lucky." — Unknown

22. "It's been occurring to me I'd like to hang out with you for my whole life." — Taylor Swift

23. "You are the best thing that's ever been mine." — Taylor Swift