22 Texts A Scorpio Sends When They're In Love, So Take Notes

Scorpio is more than just a water sign; they're more like a steamy hot water sign. Whether they've been dating someone for a day or a decade, this scorpion's feelings radiate more heat than the sun. In fact, just hearing about the texts a Scorpio sends when they're in love will make you so hot, you'll be fanning yourself.

"Scorpios aren't the folks for mincing words," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Elite Daily. "They are better at listening than talking. It's part of how they like to stay private and get to know your secrets. They don't need to ask; they wait for you to tell them."

According to Mckean, Scorpios practically invented sexting. Visual and romantic, Mckean shares that your Scorpio lover is more likely to send you a sultry photo or a GIF of an inside joke, rather than a text that reads, "I miss you." "Connection is the core of what they need from a relationship," Mckean says. "Connecting includes talking, sharing secrets, finding out what makes you tick, observing you without you knowing, and, most importantly, a sexual encounter like no other."

Sultry and shameless, here are 22 texts that water sign Scorpio is likely to send their lover.

Shutterstock