Halloween is once again right around the corner. Maybe you don't plan to go full out for your costume this year, but you want to do a little more than the bare minimum. A cat costume is simple enough for you to wear so many different ways to multiple functions. When it comes to Instagram captions for cat costumes, try to consider what sort of kitty you're trying to portray.

Are you feeling badass like Halle Berry in the Catwoman movie, or are you slightly loopy like the Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland? Either way, there's a purr-fect caption that will suit any look you decide on.

You can be simple or bougie; a cat costume has so many possibilities. You can play around with the whiskers, tail, ears and don't even get me started on the cool eye makeup. Not everyone can dedicate a huge amount of time to putting something together. Luckily, your cat costume can be made with most everything you already have in your closet and makeup bag. You've got the costume figured out early, so play around with these 22 captions too, because the time is meow.

1. "Look out now. There's a new cat on the block."

2. "Time spent with cats is never wasted."

3. "Just another cat in a dog eat dog world."

4. "Meow is like aloha."

5. "Looking to make Halloween purrfect."

6. "Taking on the world one paw at a time."

7. "Can you tell I just joined the kitty committee?"

8. "I'm giving a whole new meaning to the catwalk this year."

9. "You're a dog person? Are you kitten me?"

10. "Women and cats will do as they please, and men and dogs should relax and get used to the idea." — Robert A. Heinlein

11. "All you need is love and a cat."

12. "What was that quote about being the cat's meow?"

13. "Life is better with cats. So, when are we hanging out?"

14. "Even a cat is a lion in her own lair."

15. "I don't need nine lives as long as I have one that's rich."

16. "People who love cats have some of the biggest hearts around."

17. "You'll never catch me off guard. Don't you know cats always land on their feet?"

18. "You will always be lucky if you know how to make friends with strange cats." — Proverb

19. "The cat is more than just out of the bag."

20. "It's safe to say that I am totally feline myself."

21. "I'm not entirely meant to be understood. Why do you think I'm a cat?"

22. "Cats rule and dogs drool."