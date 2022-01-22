Disney's Next Live-Action Adaptation Will Be The Aristocats

Looks like there’s another classic Disney cartoon that’s about to get the live-action treatment. On Jan. 20, it was confirmed that the 1970’s cartoon film The Aristocats will be the studio’s latest beloved movie turned into a live-action blockbuster. Disney is no stranger to flipping its cartoon classics with live adaptations like 2020’s Mulan, 2019’s The Lion King, and 2019’s Lady and the Tramp — to name a few. So, when it comes to Disney’s live-action The Aristocats, here’s what we know of its release date, cast, and trailer.

The original film follows a family of posh cats: mother Duchess, and her three kittens, Berlioz, Marie, and Toulouse. They all are living their best lives in Paris in the luxurious home of their owner, Madame Adelaide Bonfamille, until one day, when one of the house staff members kidnaps the family of cats and deserts them in the middle of nowhere. Wishing to get back to their comfortable lives with Madame Bonfamille, the cats form an unlikely partnership with a savvy alley-cat, Thomas O’Malley, who uses his knowledge of the wider world to help them find their way home.

According to Variety, the 1970’s film was a box office success making $191 million worldwide and produced its well-known track “Ev’rybody Wants to Be a Cat.”

Production is still in the early stages for the live-action remake, so here’s what we know.

Disney

The Aristocats Trailer

Right now, it’s still a bit early to see the cats in action. But to accurately recreate the original film’s magic, this new flick will need to have dancing cats and pretty views of Paris streets. Viewers should also expect the live-action to look similar in style to the 2019 live-action of Lady and the Tramp film, which is accessible only on Disney+.

The Aristocats Release Date

It’s not currently known when The Aristocats will hit the big screen, or if it will go the route of a few past Disney releases and forgo theaters to instead be released exclusively on Disney+.

The Aristocats Cast

Not much is known on who will be acting as the Parisian family of cats, but behind the camera, Peter Rabbit director Will Gluck and Disney’s Onward writer Keith Bunin will be crafting the story.