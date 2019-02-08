Like many people, I've become a huge fan of Ariana Grande. Sure, I watched her back in the day on Nickelodeon, when she played Cat on Victorious and sported her bright red hair. I jammed to her early hits like "One Last Time" and "Bang Bang" when they came on the radio in my car. But, it was when I watched her performance of "God Is a Woman," during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, that I truly fell in love with this pop star and everything about her. Now, with the release of her fifth studio album, thank u, next, I'm memorizing lyrics and searching for "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored" Instagram captions, because, well, have you seen the video?

That's right. Grande didn't just release an album full of hits and songs that I'll be singing in the shower; she released a music video for the song "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored," and it's as iconic as ever. The video starts with Grande walking through a club, and seeing a young couple. These two people are Riverdale actor Charles Melton and model Ariel Yasmine. They're clearly dating, but Ari wants in — she wants him.

Well, not exactly. That's when the plot takes an unexpected and amazing turn. (Consider this your spoiler alert! If you haven't seen the video yet, stream it on YouTube as soon as possible, then come back and join me.) Grande is shown in a hot tub with the couple just a few feet away. She's trying to flirt a bit, and is looking beautiful with her perfectly-done 'do. She moves closer to them, and then leans in to kiss the girl, completely stealing her heart. It's a perfect moment, and one that's left fans wondering if there is an "Aubrey," like they originally thought when the single, "thank u, next" was released.

As you can imagine, fans are going wild on Twitter in support of Grande, the album, the music video — all of it. And after putting in your headphones and listening to Thank U, Next track by track, you'll want to send out a few supportive words yourself. What's better than topping off your Instagram posts with some lyrics from "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored" like one of these 22 captions? I can't think of anything.

1. "Break up with your girlfriend."

2. "You got me some type of way."

3. "Why can't we just play for keeps?"

4. "Actin' all innocent."

5. "Singin' my songs in the streets, yeah, yeah."

6. "I only hate on her 'cause I want you."

7. "You could call me crazy 'cause I want you."

8. "But you without me ain't nice."

9. "'Cause I'm bored."

10. "I'm out here thinkin' 'bout it."

11. "Ain't used to feelin' this way."

12. "She's right there."

13. "I don't care."

14. "You now what you're doin' to me."

15. "Damn, this ain't fair!"

16. "I do not know what to say."

17. "I wanna know how you taste."

18. "Say I'm trippin' and it ain't right."

19. "Damn, she can't compare!"

20. "You could say I'm hatin' if you want to."

21. "Like it's yours."

22. "Girlfriend, baby."

To sum everything up, Ariana Grande is the real MVP. From her very first debut in the entertainment world, to every album and single that's come since then, she consistently slays. Ari is most definitely stealing a piece of my heart.