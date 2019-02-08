By now, you probably know that Ariana Grande released a new music video for "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," the latest single from her Thank U, Next album. If you’ve seen the video, then you definitely know that Grande gets up to all sorts of shenanigans in it. And fans have quite a lot to say about what goes down in the video. They’re literally letting all their thoughts loose on Twitter and holding nothing back! The tweets about Ariana Grande's "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" music video are wild, but show how much the fans love Grande’s work!

Before I get into the tweets, let’s talk a little bit about the song and the video. The song itself is all about pretty much exactly what the title suggests: it's about shamelessly wanting someone who's not available. And that’s obviously an interesting recipe for an even more interesting music video. In the video, you can see Grande following around Riverdale actor Charles Melton and his girlfriend, who just happens to look exactly like Ariana Grande — ponytail and all. But what is even more incredible is the fact that there's a twist ending where — spoiler alert — the two girls end up together. It's a pretty fantastic and unexpected outcome to the music video, which is so very, very Ariana Grande.

And obviously, that perfect combination of music and visuals has fans going wild with excitement on social media. They’re tweeting non-stop about how amazing the song and video are, proving once again that Grande is the queen of all things music and social media. Here’s a look at what the fans are tweeting right now:

Now, if you’re wondering what all the fuss is about, then you obviously haven’t seen the video. C'mon, people! It's Ariana Grande, an Ari lookalike, and Charles Melton. How can you not already have this vid on replay? I say it’s time for you to have a look:

Do you get it now? No? Well, maybe you need to delve a little deeper into the song. Here’s a look at some of the lyrics:

You got me some type of way (Hmm), Ain't used to feelin' this way (Mmm-mmm), I do not know what to say (Yeah, yeah), But I know I shouldn't think about it, Took one f*ckin' look at your face (Hmm), Now I wanna know how you taste (Mmm-mmm), Usually don't give it away (Yeah, yeah), But you know I'm out here thinkin' 'bout it, Then I realize she's right there, And I'm at home like, "Damn, this ain't fair", Break up with your girlfriend, Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored, You could hit it in the mornin' (Mornin'), Yeah, yeah, like it's yours, I know it ain't right, But I don't care (Care), Break up with your girlfriend, Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

All right, now that you have all the pieces of the puzzle, there’s no way you can doubt how amazing the video, song, and everything else related to it are! I mean, it’s exactly what everyone has come to expect from Grande. How lucky are we that she delivers exactly what everyone wants!