It truly has been a Schitt-y year — aka a Schitt's Creek year. You spent a lot of time marathon-watching the hilarious series on Netflix, dancing around to "A Little Bit Alexis," and trying to figure out how to "fold in the cheese." Now, it's time to ring in the new year with some Schitt's Creek quotes for New Year's Eve. After all, there's no other family you'd want to celebrate with than the Rose family.

This year, you're staying safe in your home, avoiding travel, and following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for New Year's Eve amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. To spice up your at-home celebration, you might be planning a Schitt's Creek-inspired NYE party with your immediate housemate crew. You'll need a few themed snacks like a "fold in the cheese" board with Moria's enchiladas and some rosemary crackers. Make a toast to the new year with a Herb Ertlinger-inspired fruit wine cocktail, too. Then, dress the part like Moira or Alexis would.

With a getup like that, you'll definitely want to snap a few party pics, so put together a photo booth in the corner. Print off some Schitt's Creek props for you and your housemates to use, and use any of these 21 Schitt's Creek quotes as your caption. That way, you'll have everything you need to post a NYE pic that's "simply the best."

Netflix

1. "I don’t want to brag, but Us Weekly once described me as ‘up for anything.'" — Alexis

2. "I haven’t bedazzled anything since I was 22." — David

3. "Do I wear my fringed vest? Or, more importantly, do I wear anything under it?" — Patrick

4. "I don’t skate through life, David. I walk through life, in really nice shoes." — Alexis

5. "You do realize I’m a professional vocalist?" — Moira

6. "This wine is awful. Get me another glass." — Moira

7. "Come in, come in. Make yourself at home. There’s nothing in the fridge, and I marked the booze so I’ll know if you touch it!" — Stevie

8. "Fear not, she hath risen!" — Moira

9. "I would be pleased to RSVP as pending." — Moira

10. "I’m starting to feel like I’m trapped in an Avril Lavigne lyric here." — David

Netflix

11. "Oh, I know I don’t have any money, but I need to look like I don’t have money." — Johnny

12. "You’d be shocked at how many celebrities show up to a thing with the promise of a free Wagyu slider." — Moira

13. "I once hosted the non-televised portion of the People Choice Awards." — Moira

14. "I'm a Lamborghini, I'm a Hollywood star." — Alexis, "A Little Bit Alexis"

15. "You must prepare for life, and whatever it will throw at you." — Moira

16. "I could not be more at one with nature. I do Coachella every year." — David

17. "You're not the only one with an online presence." — Johnny

18. "Best wishes, warmest regards." — David and Stevie

19. "Love that journey for me." — Alexis

20. "You are the life you accept for yourself." — Moira quoting Goldie Hawn

21. "Feel free to sing along if you know the words!" — Alexis