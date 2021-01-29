Regardless of where you stand on the Joshua Bassett v. Olivia Rodrigo drama, there's no denying Bassett's newest song is a bop. The singer released his single "Only A Matter Of Time" on Jan. 28, and it was chock full of relatable lyrics. Said to be penned about the toxic side of social media, Bassett's song is truly an anthem for all of us. These "Only A Matter Of Time" Joshua Bassett lyrics for Instagram captions will grab your followers' attention.

"Only A Matter Of Time" marked Bassett's second release of the month, trailing two weeks after "Lie Lie Lie." While there was endless speculation over whether the songs were written about Rodrigo, Bassett's latest arrived with a very specific back story.

"I wrote this song in the summer of 2020 in a moment in time where social media was bringing a lot of darkness to my life," he revealed in a statement. "It was healing to put my phone down, turn off the noise and just write."

Bassett added he hopes we start to see more kindness on social media and less hate. "There’s good that comes from social media, but it’s also become a place where people can say anything about anyone, no matter how false or damaging with no accountability. We’ve gotta be much kinder to each other and recognize there are real people behind the screens!" he said.

You can watch Bassett's new video for "Only A Matter Of Time" below.

Whether you're sick of seeing social media hate yourself, or have a bone to pick with specific someone on your following list, these "Only A Matter Of Time Lyrics" are perfect for your next 'gram.

1. Time to make it right

2. Look me in the eyes

3. It's only a matter of time

4. I’ll leave it up to faith

5. An eye for an eye you’ll go blind

6. Hurting inside

7. When did you stop being kind?

8. Darling, I’ll be fine

9. Why would you make your pain mine?

10. It ain’t over yet

Warner Records

11. Just forget

12. You can’t tear me down

13. Drowning in regret

14. It’s not about revenge tonight

15. You twisted your words like a knife

16. I’m sure that you’re hurting

17. You can’t hurt me

18. I’m not playing your game

19. Endless charade

20. Do you feel better now?

21. Say what you like