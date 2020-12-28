Maybe you deliberately bought a matching set of playfully patterned onesies. Or, maybe you noticed that you accidentally put on color-coordinated outfits for work. Either way, when you and your partner are on the same page style-wise, it's obviously fun to snap a pic and share on Insta. Luckily, I compiled a slew of Instagram captions for matching outfits with your SO that are almost as cute as you look together.
Ain't no shame in the matching game, for the record — especially since so many celeb power couples have been spotted twinning over the years. Case in point: when Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake made red carpet history in their double denim *lewk* circa 2001. Then there was Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik looking fly AF in matching Prada suits. And no one could forget Kimye's coordinating silver Balmain ensembles at the 2016 Met Gala.
It makes sense why you might subconsciously match with your partner — after all, as you become a unit, you may start to influence each other's tastes and preferences. Your appreciation for a certain style or trend might rub off on your boo, or vice versa. In fact, science has proven that couples starting to look more like each other over time is a legit phenomenon. And even when your matching moments are purposely planned, it makes for an adorable way to say that you and your SO are on the same page.
So, whether you decided to put on identical outfits for a special occasion or you just happen to be rocking the same color on an average day, here are some captions for flaunting those twinning vibes.
- Couples that dress together, stay together.
- Nothing says "meant to be" like coordinating outfits.
- You and I are just like our outfits: we just make sense.
- Honest to God didn't plan this.
- You know they're "The One" when you accidentally match.
- Double the trouble, twice the fun.
- All we do is twin, twin, twin no matter what.
- Is it just me, or do we look better when we're together?
- The best things in life come in pairs.
- TFW you and your boo unknowingly pick the same OOTD.
- Twinning is winning.
- 'Cause two is better than one.
- Nothing can come be*twin* us.
- On Sundays, we wear PJs.
- You’re the one-sie for me.
- It takes two, am I right?
- Two peas in a pod.
- #SeeingDouble
- Twice as nice.
- "Sometimes miracles come in pairs." — Richard Branson
- Find someone who will buy matching pajamas with you, put them on, and take a pic with you all #ForTheGram.