Maybe you deliberately bought a matching set of playfully patterned onesies. Or, maybe you noticed that you accidentally put on color-coordinated outfits for work. Either way, when you and your partner are on the same page style-wise, it's obviously fun to snap a pic and share on Insta. Luckily, I compiled a slew of Instagram captions for matching outfits with your SO that are almost as cute as you look together.

Ain't no shame in the matching game, for the record — especially since so many celeb power couples have been spotted twinning over the years. Case in point: when Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake made red carpet history in their double denim *lewk* circa 2001. Then there was Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik looking fly AF in matching Prada suits. And no one could forget Kimye's coordinating silver Balmain ensembles at the 2016 Met Gala.

It makes sense why you might subconsciously match with your partner — after all, as you become a unit, you may start to influence each other's tastes and preferences. Your appreciation for a certain style or trend might rub off on your boo, or vice versa. In fact, science has proven that couples starting to look more like each other over time is a legit phenomenon. And even when your matching moments are purposely planned, it makes for an adorable way to say that you and your SO are on the same page.

So, whether you decided to put on identical outfits for a special occasion or you just happen to be rocking the same color on an average day, here are some captions for flaunting those twinning vibes.

Shutterstock