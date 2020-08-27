You and your best friend are so like-minded, that sometimes, you accidentally wear almost identical outfits. That's a #twinning moment at its finest, and it deserves a sweet post on the 'gram with any of these twinning captions for friends. It makes perfect sense that you share the same fashion sense since you also share the same (or a similar) sense of humor. You're pretty much always on the save wavelength and raid each other's closets on the regular.

Whether you planned it or it happens on its own, you definitely need some cute captions for an #OOTD pic together. These 45 twinning quotes will work perfectly with that selfie of you in your matching denim jackets and flannel in the fall. You might even have matching jerseys of your fave sports team that you wear on game days, or a sweater that you bought because you loved seeing it on your bestie so much.

It may not even be the exact same outfit, but a matching color combo that surprises you and your friend when you're standing next to each other. Whatever it is, there's an instant need to snap a pic to document the moment, so go right ahead and show off your twinning style.

filadendron/E+/Getty Images

1. "No, we're not twins, but that would be awesome."

2. "We're twice as nice."

3. "You've got a twin in me."

4. "It's called a twinning moment."

5. "Felt cute, so we decided to wear the same thing."

6. "Double trouble."

7. "I swear we didn't plan this."

8. "Life is two-riffic with you around."

9. "Even though we're not sisters, we still try to dress the part."

10. "My better half."

11. "I know you're my person because our closets match."

12. "No contest, we wore it better."

13. "TFW even your #OOTD are the same."

14. "Spot the difference."

15. "Welcome to the twinner's circle."

16. "All we do is twin, twin, twin."

17. "We don't share genes, but we do share jeans."

18. "Make 'em do a double take." — Missy Elliott, "Lose Control"

19. "You know what color Wednesdays are for..."

20. "You must be seeing double."

21. "We share everything: fries, inside jokes, and even clothes."

22. "We look better when we're together."

Shutterstock

23. "Alright, who's changing?"

24. "So, this happened today."

25. "Twinning AF."

26. "Can you guess which one is me?"

27. "Get you a bestie whose closet looks just like yours."

28. "I'm just like you. You're just like me. It's something anyone can see." — Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper

29. "We're hoping to be cast in 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' remake."

30. "We finish each other's... Sandwiches!" — Frozen

31. "An outfit so nice, we wore it twice."

32. "We're not twins. We've just got major twin energy."

33. "It's the *twinning outfits* for me."

34. "Two is always better than one."

35. "We're the flannel squad now."

36. "If you've never had a twinning moment, can you truly say you're squad goals?"

37. "I knew this outfit looked familiar."

38. "Mary-Kate and Ashley vibes."

39. "How sweet it is to be outfit twins with you."

40. "Twinning vibes only."

41. "The PB to my J, or in this case, the PB to my PB."

42. "Can you tell we have the same favorite colors?"

43. "Do we get a trophy for being such twinners?"

44. "I knew we should have texted each other this morning when we were getting ready."

45. "Sisterhood of the matching pants."