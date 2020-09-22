It goes without saying that with breakups come many adjustments — and if you were living with your ex, that includes getting used to having your abode all to yourself. And if you frequently post social media content from your own home, then your followers may start to notice that your roomie is no longer in the picture. The truth is, all you need are the right Instagram captions for living alone after a breakup. Fortunately, there are so many clever ways to update everyone on your current sitch.
While it may take some time to acclimate to not having a partner around, there are a ton of advantages to living alone. For one, you don't have to make any compromises at home anymore. You can stock up on your favorite snacks, watch your shows, crank the tunes at whatever volume you like, and go to bed whenever you want. Not to mention, you never have to check with anyone ahead of time before inviting friends or fam over. You can decorate your digs however you please, and you never have to deal with someone else's mess. You may also find that having more alone time frees you up to explore some new (or forgotten) hobbies and interests.
Sure, there might also be times when you miss having a live-in boo. That's totally normal. Trust me, though: in time, the perks will surpass any pain you're dealing with.
Ready to officially announce this new chapter on IG? Be sure to add one of these celebratory captions to show you're moving on just fine.
- Pros to living alone: no one can eat my leftovers.
- "I enjoy the freedom of living alone and not having anyone interfere with my belongings. I mean, I'm quite a selfish human being." — Boy George
- "There is no such thing as living alone, for all living is relationship; but to live without direct relationship demands high intelligence, a swifter and greater awareness for self-discovery." — Jiddu Krishnamurti
- "I wonder if living alone makes one more alive." — Florida Scott-Maxwell
- Spotlight on the best roomie I could ever ask for. [Insert under pet photo]
- "If you want to be happy, learn to be alone without being lonely." — Michael Josephson
- *Really* hoping there aren't any hidden cameras in here, because living alone has brought out some pretty weird behavior.
- Living solo = learning ALL the things about myself.
- Typical evening while living alone: Bump Lizzo while I'm cooking dinner (naked). Finish a bottle of rosé. Get lost in a good book during a long, luxurious bath. Jelly?
- "It took living alone for me to really get to know myself." — Camila Mendes
- Living alone means... I can eat cereal for dinner and binge Selling Sunset with zero judgement. #WinWin
- "The best thing about living alone is being able to have my friends come over whenever." — Vanessa Hudgens
- The remote is finally mine and mine alone. Currently taking Netflix recommendations in the comments.
- "My alone feels so good, I'll only have you if you're sweeter than my solitude." — Warsan Shire
- This is what my face looks like, knowing that all the food in the fridge is all mine.
- If you drink wine straight from the bottle but you don't have any roommates to witness it, did it ever happen?
- They say sharing is caring... I guess IDGAF. #LivingAloneFTW
- True bliss is being the only one in charge of the thermostat.
- "We cannot avoid being alone, so we'd better learn to love our own company. We learn our greatest life lessons alone. We discover the truth of who we are alone." — Susan L. Taylor
- "Freedom of being alone is intoxicating." — Kangana Ranaut
- "Living alone, you can do so many fantastic things I've learned. You can like, walk around and have so many conversations with yourself and sing your thoughts. I think I'm the only one that does that." — Taylor Swift