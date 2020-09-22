It goes without saying that with breakups come many adjustments — and if you were living with your ex, that includes getting used to having your abode all to yourself. And if you frequently post social media content from your own home, then your followers may start to notice that your roomie is no longer in the picture. The truth is, all you need are the right Instagram captions for living alone after a breakup. Fortunately, there are so many clever ways to update everyone on your current sitch.

While it may take some time to acclimate to not having a partner around, there are a ton of advantages to living alone. For one, you don't have to make any compromises at home anymore. You can stock up on your favorite snacks, watch your shows, crank the tunes at whatever volume you like, and go to bed whenever you want. Not to mention, you never have to check with anyone ahead of time before inviting friends or fam over. You can decorate your digs however you please, and you never have to deal with someone else's mess. You may also find that having more alone time frees you up to explore some new (or forgotten) hobbies and interests.

Sure, there might also be times when you miss having a live-in boo. That's totally normal. Trust me, though: in time, the perks will surpass any pain you're dealing with.

Ready to officially announce this new chapter on IG? Be sure to add one of these celebratory captions to show you're moving on just fine.

PixelsEffect/E+/Getty Images