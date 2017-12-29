2018 Nail Trends Predict Soft Pink With Black Accents Will Be The New Year's Go-To Mani

So far, the biggest beauty trends for next year include anticipated cosmetic fads from glitter to gigantic graphic liner. Now, 2018 nail trends have been predicted, and let's just say that it will appease both the hard and soft sides of your psyche. Ballet pink polish with graphic black accents will become the new go-to; the combo strikes the perfect balance with the edgier beauty looks we'll be rocking in the new year. The look is clean and soft with just the right amount of polished edge. So if you want an understated mani that still shows you mean business, then rock this look for NYE — before your friends start stealing your style.

In 2017, we saw the popularity of matte finishes and greige and neutral tones. We also witnessed the rise of nail polish powders to achieve chrome and holographic effects. Now that matte is becoming a little played out and shiny finishes are migrating up to adorn your eyelids, it's time to discover a new default mani. On the runways for 2018, many designers employed manicurists to douse model's fingers in shiny coats of soft, ballet pink. To modernize this classically feminine, '60s inspired hue, the artists decked nails with graphic, yet delicate accents of stark black polish.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the Kate Spade Spring/Summer 2018 show, famous manicurist Deborah Lippmann applied an opaque coat of soft pink polish to all the models' nails before applying a thin racing stripe of black down each forefinger nail.

Lippmann used her own polishes, of course. For the base, she used Shape Of My Heart ($18; deborahlippmann.com), which is described as a "healthy blush" hue. For the accent, she used Fade To Black ($18; deborahlippmann.com).

In a different post to her brand's Instagram account, Lippmann showcased yet another ballet slipper pink base with black accents. This time, each nail is adorned with a single dot of black polish close toward the bottom center of the nail. This pink has more warmth to it, though the stark contrasting effect is the same. Once again, the nails and clean and soft with an effortlessy cool-girl vibe.

NAILS BACKSTAGE at HELMUT LANG seen by SHAYNE OLIVER via. @ELLEUK — (@helmutlang) #

For the Helmut Lang Spring/Summer 2018 runway, nail artist Naomi Yasuda designed some extra AF nails to pair with the designer's extra AF clothes. The pink hue is similar to the one seen in the Kate Spade show, but the design is distinctly Helmut Lang. Each nail literally says "Helmut" in the tiniest legible capitalized font you ever did see. When I recreate these nails, I think I'll be writing "hungry" instead of "Helmut." Might as well wear my heart on my sleeve... or nails.

For the Tibi Spring/Summer 2018 show, artist Reiko Omae on behalf of JINSoon polish applied this pair of parallel diagonal lines to each pointer nail. The base here is a super soft pink, bordering on nude. The black lines are super glossy and starkly contrast the base beneath them.

Luckily, these looks are relatively easy to recreate. You don't need to buy any special gel polishes or sparkly powders. All you need is a pink polish, a black polish, and a tool to apply the accents.

Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers, $8, Target

For the soft pink base, I recommend the appropriately named Ballet Slippers polish by Essie.

Cirque Colors Polish in Memento Mori, $13, Live Love Polish

For the black accents, use this super saturated black polish from Cirque Colors. If it's good enough for Nailogical, it's good enough for me.

To create stripes, use some nail tape, like the Cina Gold Creations Gold Nail Striping Masking Tape ($5; sallybeauty.com). To create dots, snag these Nail Art Design Dot Tools ($6; walmart.com). Or if your nail-inept, like myself, you can find a manicurist that you'd trust with your life to do it for you (shout out to Rachel in Astoria)!