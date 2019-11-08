20 Wonho Moments That Made You Fall In Love With Him & Monsta X
Fandoms have good and bad days. Unfortunately for Monbebes, Oct. 31 was the latter. It was the day Starship Entertainment announced Wonho's departure from Monsta X after a series of rumors and scandals surrounding the member compelled him to leave the band. The news came as a big shock to fans, and Monbebes immediately launched Twitter campaigns in hopes Wonho would return to the band. Whether that happens or not is up in the air, however, since Wonho's contract with Starship has been terminated. For now, Monbebes can appreciate Wonho's best moments that made fans fall in love with him and Monsta X in the first place.
Wonho's kindness, selfless personality, and priceless sense of humor shine through whenever he interacts with his fellow members or his fans, and so many of those moments were, thankfully, caught on camera.
In Wonho's letter announcing his departure from Monsta X, he asked fans to support the band even if he wasn't a member anymore, so he probably wouldn't want Monbebes to feel sad about his departure for too long. Instead, fans can celebrate his time with Monsta X and all the moments he made them truly happy.
1. When His Love For Monbebes Was So Strong He Ripped His Jacket
2. When Wonho Blew Everyone Away With His Drawing Skills
3. When Wonho Freestyled and It Was Actually Good
4. When Wonho Gained The Courage to Face His Fears
Facing your fears is always daunting, which was definitely the case when Wonho went bungee jumping on the variety show Right Now. Wonho's nerves were at an all-time high, but he eventually gained the courage to jump by thinking about his fellow Monsta X members. (You can watch Wonho make the huge leap near the 36:50 mark above.)
5. When Wonho Laughed So Hard He Knocked Over The Set
6. When Wonho's Aegyo Made Monbebes Swoon
7. When Wonho Misheard Kiyhun During The Whisper Challenge
8. When Wonho Showed Off The Size of His Biceps
9. When Wonho Revealed His Solo Version of "If Only"
Monsta X's 2018 single "If Only" is a mid-tempo track that beautifully shows off all the members' impressive vocals. Shortly after the release of the song, Wonho revealed a solo version of "If Only" and it sounded heavenly.
10. When Wonho Tried Reading a Keyboard Smash
11. When Wonho Delivered A Cute Speech in English
Wonho will do anything for Monbebes, including giving a whole speech in English just to show fans how much he loves them. (Wonho starts speaking at the 1:30 mark in the clip above.)
12. When Wonho and Hyungwon Performed "Sexy Back"
No matter if he's speaking English or Korean, Wonho's seductiveness comes through in any language. That's certainly true about his performance of Justin Timberlake's "Sexy Back" on No.Mercy back in 2015.
13. When Wonho Cried Thanking Fans For Their Support
14. When Wonho Showed Off His Biceps in Monsta X's "Fighter" MV
Confidence is sexy, OK? In Monsta X's 2016 "Fighter" music video, Wonho bared it all. In his scenes, he traded a T-shirt for an apron. Now, think of Wonho shirtless in an apron while sweating. You're welcome.
15. When Wonho Revealed His Abs In Monsta X's "Follow" MV
When Monsta X released their "Follow" music video, fans couldn't believe that, once again, Wonho put his muscles on full display. Oh, and he also covered his chest in fake tattoos, so there's that.
16. When Wonho Got So Giddy Over A Coffee
17. When Wonho Showed Fans His Abs... Again
18. When Wonho Laughed At Himself While Doing Impressions
20. When Wonho Said He Wanted To Eat Fans' Love
When a staff member asked Wonho what he wanted to eat, he said fans' love, which made Moonbebes gush with adoration over him.
While Wonho isn't with Monsta X anymore, that doesn't mean Wonho and Monbebes' love for each other has gone away. In fact, it's only gotten stronger. So Monbebes, cheer up, because Wonho would want you to be happy and continue supporting Monsta X no matter what.