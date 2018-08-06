As the temps begin to cool off, it's time to round up your crew and go on a hike. This is the best kind of plan for friends who want to disconnect from the daily distractions of life, and reconnect with nature. You'll swoon over the most incredible sights — and you can't deny the Instagram opportunities waiting around every corner. You and your squad could be planning a camping trip for the fall, or it could be a romantic hiking date for you and bae (and your pups). Either way, you'll want some witty Instagram captions for hiking that you can bring along for the adventure.

Let's be honest: When you're ready to post that group shot of your crew posing amongst the foliage, you'll want your snap to stand out from other hiking pics on the 'Gram. (And when you're face-to-face with Mother's Nature's beauty, it can be difficult to come up with the right words.) Lucky for you, any of these 20 clever captions will get the job done. Get ready to kick it with your birches, for a day well-spent.

1. "Sticking to the backcountry rivers, because they're less mainstream." — Unknown

2. "Think outside. No box required." — Unknown

3. "I don't get it. The trail looked so flat on the map." — Unknown

4. "Never follow someone else's path unless you're in the woods and you're lost, and you see a path. By all means, you should follow that." — Ellen DeGeneres

5. "I love places that make you realize how tiny you and your problems are." — Unknown

6. "Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you." — Anne Lamott

7. "Let's wander where the WiFi is weak." — Unknown

8. "If we were meant to stay in one place, we'd have roots instead of feet." — Rachel Wolchin

9. "May the forest be with you." — Unknown

10. "Camping is not a date; it's an endurance test. If you can survive camping with someone, you should marry them on the way home." — Yvonne Prinz

11. "There is no WiFi in the forest, but I promise you will find a better connection." — Unknown

12. "Over the mountains and through the woods, down the river and up the valley, over the boulders and through the stream to nobody's house I go." — Unknown

13. "Always take the scenic route." — Unknown

14. "Hiking is my cardio." — Unknown

15. "I just wanna kick it in the woods with my birches." — Unknown

16. "It's all fun and games until you hear a twig snap behind you." — Unknown

17. "I will go hiking here or there, I will go hiking everywhere." — Unknown

18. "The hill looked hard at first, but I got over it." — Unknown

19. "Someone told me to 'take a hike,' so I did." — Unknown

20. "The view up here is breathtaking, and I know it's all downhill from here." — Unknown