20 Tweets About The 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Redesign That'll Make You LOL

If there's one piece of advice movie-makers should always abide by, it's that you should never piss off a fandom. Creators of the upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog learned this truth the hard way when they first introduced fans to their animated creation, which many people thought looked so unlike the original video-game character, the internet basically exploded. Following the backlash, the movie's designers went back to the drawing board (literally), and have now presented fans with a new version of the blue action hero. According to Twitter, the Sonic the Hedgehog redesign has given audiences a lot to talk about.

Luckily, most of the conversation surrounding the new Sonic design is positive, which must come to a relief to the people behind the film. If you'll recall, the response to the first version of movie-Sonic was swift, and brutal. Fans criticized the animation for being too human-like, especially the way his teeth were designed. Sonic was called "an abomination," and people rallied to get the character redesigned.

Now, with the release of the new Sonic the Hedgehog trailer, it's obvious fans' message of discontent was heard loud and clear. The new clip, which was released on Nov. 12, shows a totally re-done Sonic. See for yourself:

Paramount Pictures on YouTube

Fans are hardcore rejoicing over the change.

Of course, this is Twitter after all, so the celebrations also include tons of jokes about the difference between the two designs.

But even though fans are happy to see this change, some find the quick turnaround for Sonic's glow-up to be a little sus.

Now that the design debacle is out of the way, fans can hopefully start getting excited about the film's plot — which looks action-packed — as well as its stacked cast. Parks & Recreation alum Ben Schwartz voices Sonic, while James Marsden plays the hedgehog's friend Tom and Jim Carrey embodies the spastically evil Dr. Eggman. Hilarity is bound to ensue.

Fans can catch the new version of Sonic in Sonic the Hedgehog, which hits theaters Feb. 14, 2020.