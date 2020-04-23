20 Tweets About Crushing On Timothée Chalamet That Speak To Your Soul
Not to be dramatic, but Timothée Chalamet could call me by any name he wants, and I would be OK with it. Whether he's playing a recovering addict, a brooding base player, or a king with a bowl cut, Chalamet always manages to look devastatingly handsome — and, oh yeah, he's also talented AF. He may be taken by Lily-Rose Depp, but that won't stop me from thirsting after him, and it definitely won't stop the internet. I've rounded up some tweets about crushing on Timothée Chalamet that totally capture the devotion of his fandom, and IMO, they're so relatable.
Perhaps it's his impeccable bone structure. Maybe it's his lustrous locks of hair. It could also be the fact that he looks like the subject of a Renaissance painting come to life. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and it's OK if Chalamet isn't your cup of tea, but I'll just say this: Have you ever heard him speak French? Have you ever watched him cry for nearly four minutes straight while staring into a fireplace? Have you seen what this guy can do to a peach??? For all the Chalamet stans out there, these thirsty tweets will totally speak to you.
This Perfect Clapback
This 'Call Me By Your Name' Reference
Hey Timmy, I'm happy for you and Lily-Rose, for real, but if it doesn't work out, feel free to shoot me a DM.