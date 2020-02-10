Anything can happen on the Oscars red carpet, and even though it is touted as one of the most prestigious, buttoned-up events in Hollywood, the A-list movie stars love to have some fun with one another before the big night. That's exactly what happened when Timothée Chalamet hit the red carpet ahead of Margot Robbie this year. In the midst of all his posing, Timothée Chalamet photobombed Margot Robbie at the 2020 Oscars, and the cute little moment was definitely the highlight of the pre-show.

Before the 2020 Academy Awards kicked off on Sunday, Feb. 9, all of the night's nominees, presenters, and just about every other A-list movie star hit the red carpet to show off some seriously next-level fashion. And two of the most highly anticipated arrivals were Chalamet and Robbie. The two actors starred in a couple of the biggest movies of 2019: Chalamet played the iconic literary character Laurie in Little Women and Robbie starred in the Fox News drama Bombshell.

Although the two superstars have never worked together on a project, they were clearly elated to see one another on the red carpet. When Chalamet noticed Robbie behind him on the red carpet, he put on a sly grin and walked over to photobomb her in a few pics. Robbie was delighted when she found out, though, and grabbed his face with a big smile before they parted ways. You can check out the adorable moment for yourself below:

Both Chalamet and Robbie totally stunned on the red carpet, so it's no wonder they were drawn to one another. Chalamet hit the carpet in a navy Prada suit embellished with a diamond and ruby brooch.

Robbie wore a vintage Chanel gown in a deep purple, with a statement brooch of her own affixed in the middle.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just because Chalamet and Robbie have never acted in a movie together, it doesn't mean they're total strangers. Chalamet's constant co-star Saoirse Ronan co-starred with Robbie in 2018's Mary Queen of Scots, and Robbie will next work with another one of Chalamet's constant collaborators, Greta Gerwig, in an upcoming movie about Barbie. More directly, the duo actually presented with one another at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here's hoping that fans will get to see more of Chalamet and Robbie in the future, because that photobomb moment was just too cute.