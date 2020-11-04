Nothing gets ARMYs quite excited like some new information about the boys' latest project, especially concept photos. On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Big Hit Entertainment tweeted out Jungkook's concept photos ahead of their upcoming album release and fans are in a total frenzy over them. These tweets about BTS' Jungkook's BE album concept photos are basically all screaming with joy.

On Oct. 19, BTS began their comeback by sharing the group's first concept photo for BE, which is set to release just in time for the holidays on Nov. 20. The picture got ARMYs talking as they tried to dissect what the image — which showed RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook sitting alongside a variety of instruments including a guitar, keyboard, piano, tambourine, and accordion — could mean for the album.

Fans were drawn to the instruments, pointing out that it could potentially mean that the boys learned to play some, if not all, of them for their next big music move. It also brought attention to the possibility that BTS might have plans to feature a live band in their new music and on tour in the future. All of that aside, fans were just as excited on Nov. 4, when Jungkook's concept photos were released which showed him surrounded by speakers.

"Curator of this room Jeon Jungkook has displayed his two passions : music and speakers ... he wanted a room booming with music," one fan tweeted, which was just the start of ARMYs' reactions. Many fans loved the dark aesthetics of Jungkook's pics, while others pointed out how JK could somehow seamlessly rock his sleak ensemble with a pair of sandles. One minor gripe fans had with the pics, however, was that his tattoos, which fans adore, had been photoshopped out.

Scroll down to see what everyone is saying.

With less than three weeks to go until the BE album release, fans are certainly welcoming the distraction of Jungkook's photos.