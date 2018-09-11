20 Things Every 20-Something Needs To Hear, So Stop What You're Doing & Listen Up

It doesn't matter where you are in your 20s. If you're 20-something, you can agree that the entire decade is full of so much self-discovery and growth. Do you ever wish there were a list of things every 20-something needs to hear so you can refer to it? Look no further, because I'm going to give you just that.

Don't get me wrong: I love receiving those golden pieces of advice at the most random times. But, if you could also have some bullet points to help you navigate your way through your 20s, why not? Besides, this won't be the only time you hear any of these tidbits of advice. It'll take a few times for you to truly understand what they mean and how they apply to your life.

Try to keep in mind that your 20s isn't a race; it's a marathon. Everyone is going at a different pace, so don't make it a competition. You're just as much a grown-up as the next person. So, try not to let your age depict stages of where you should be in life. You do you, girl. Again, these 20 things might not resonate instantly, but expect to hear them in some way throughout the decade. (You can thank me later.)

1 You Shouldn't Be Living For Anyone But Yourself Giphy I like to call your 20s the "detach period." You're entering the real adult world for the first time, and might be stuck in the cycle of being told what to do and when to do it. This is your life, though, and you make the rules. Live it however you see fit.

2 Don't Let One Jerk Let You Give Up On Dating Giphy Don't let one person who broke your heart deter you from dating. Not everyone is going to be Prince Charming. Think about it this way: You had to experience a jerk to realize how much of a gem the next one is.

3 "If Your Heart Is Broken, Make Art With The Pieces" Giphy This quote by Shane Koyczan has helped me get through an immense amount of heartache. As tragic as being hurt is, there's a beautiful silver lining waiting to be uncovered.

4 Don't Let Fear Get In The Way Of Trying Something New Giphy In my personal opinion, the day you start living your best life is the day you decide to explore outside of your comfort zone. Yes, there's such an unexpected factor in trying something new, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't do it.

5 Ditch Societal Expectations Giphy Society has a way of subtly telling you who you should and shouldn't be. Don't listen. Stay true to yourself and love who you are wholeheartedly.

6 Accept Failure And Try Again Giphy Failing sucks, but it makes success that much sweeter. If you live in fear of failure, you'll never make your dreams a reality. Take chances, and if you get knocked down, get back up and try again.

7 Adapt To Changes That Come Your Way Giphy Change isn't easy. You make it an even bigger struggle when you don't accept it. Be adaptable and take things as they come.

8 Your Path Doesn't Have To Be Like Anyone Of Your Friends' Giphy You likely have friends in your age group, and you'll notice how you're all functioning at different paces. Don't compare yourself to where they're at in life. There's more than one way to own your 20s, so trust your path.

9 Slow Down A Bit Giphy Remember when you were so eager to turn 18 and then 21? Slow down a bit, and just live in the now. You only get to experience this decade once, after all.

10 You Don't Have To Have Everything Figured Out Giphy There's no way in hell you are going to have everything figured out in your 20s. Don't feel pressured to, either. Your 20s is a learning process.

11 Take Care Of Your Mental Health Giphy This is so important to be on top of throughout your 20s. You're young, but you're not indestructible. Pay attention to your mental health, don't overbook yourself, and pencil in some essential "me time."

12 Popularity Isn't Everything Giphy You don't need to be followed around by a huge entourage to be successful in your 20s. Enjoy your close-knit group and your besties. It's quality over quantity when it comes to them.

13 Stop Stressing Over Finding "The One" Giphy Don't spend your entire 20s looking for "the one." Who knows, you could find love with number two, three, or four. Let things unfold how they're meant to, and you just might stumble upon Prince Charming when you least expect to.

14 Listen To That Gut Feeling Giphy You're allowed to trust your gut. It's better than leaving it up to someone else to decide. Own your intuition.

15 You Can Have More Than One Friend Group Giphy Having more than one friend group doesn't make you a disloyal friend. You vibe with all kinds of people, and you don't have to limit yourself to just one clique.

16 Give Apologies When They Are Necessary Giphy You're an adult, but that doesn't mean you'll never have to apologize for anything. Practice it now, so it gets easier in the future. You know you'd want the same in return if it applies.

17 It's OK To Ask For Help Or Advice Giphy Think of all of the older people in your life. They've all dealt with this decade before. Don't be afraid to pick up the phone to pick their brains. You'll receive the most genuine advice (for free)!

18 Don't Care About What Other People Think Giphy I cannot stress how important it is to confidently own who you are. Don't care about what other people think. Your life is what you make of it.

19 Your Dreams Aren't Going To Be Handed To You Giphy You have to put in the hustle to make your dreams come true. It will require sacrifice and discipline on your part, but will be so worth it in the end.