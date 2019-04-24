20 Strappy Heeled Sandals That Are Cute, Colorful, & Won't Kill Your Feet
Some fashion items have remained just as stylish as they were when first released in their heyday decades ago. Case in point: everything '90s, flares, cashmere cardigans, silk scarves, hoodies, trench coats—the list goes on. Also on that lineup are strappy heeled sandals, which are perennially cool and championed by grandmas and the coolest new influencers alike. To be clear I'm not talking about sky-high stiletto sandals—I'm talking about those featuring a lower block heel or even a slender kitten heel. They're shoes that you can walk in comfortably without worrying about twisting an ankle and they pair just as well with denim and tees as they do with pantsuits or printed mini dresses.
Lately, such shoes in vibrant neons or soft pastels have been saturating my Instagram feed, indicating fashion's overwhelming movement towards all things colorful and bold. They're an extremely easy way to infuse an outfit with color or with a subtle touch of animal print, if that's more your style, and they'll make you feel a little fancy while they do it. If you're looking to buy a pair, check out some ace options out below. On second thought, maybe check your mom's closet first—if she's one to hold onto things, she just might have a super rad pair or two that are still kicking.
Walking On Sunshine
Public Desire Freya bright yellow snake tie up sandals
$42
ASOS
Now this is a shoe that would totally make an outfit! Featuring a yellow snakeskin print, a block heel, and zig-zagging straps, this style is peak cool.
Wrap Star
TIE-DYE WOVEN STRAP HEELED SANDALS DETAILS
$70
Zara
As a former ballerina, I love shoes that have straps that are meant to be wrapped around your leg. I find these sandals, which are also tie-dye, to die for.
Clean Slate
Square Toe Lace Up Heeled Sandals
$129
& Other Stories
I love the cage strap design on the toes of these shoes—white sandals have never looked fresher.
Mint Condition
Intentionally Blank Willow Heel
$185
Urban Outfitters
The color alone of these shoes had me wanting them, but add the interlocking straps into the mix and I'm sold.
Orange Crush
Leather straps sandals
$80
Mango
Orange is such an underrated color, especially within fashion. Take a second to think about how good these sandals would look with blue jeans and a white shirt and then go ahead and buy them.
Croc Factor
DARLA Mint Strap Mules
$48
Topshop
More minty green goodness, this time with a textured animal print twist.
Bright Idea
Liv Block Heel
$138
Free People
These would be the highlight of any outfit and are made even cooler by the black piping that allows the neon to really pop.
Hot Chick
UO Bella Strappy Kitten Heel
$49
Urban Outfitters
Pale yellow is set to be everywhere this summer thanks to high fashion runways. Nail the trend with these gorgeous kitten heel sandals.
Square Off
WOOD HEELED LEATHER SANDALS
$50
Zara
The wooden block heels on these shoes completely make them.
Feeling Blue
Miss Selfridge heeled sandals with multi straps in blue
$40.50
ASOS
I'm drooling over these and dreaming of wearing them with my favorite Canadian tuxedo.
Fairy Cute
UO Veronica Jelly Strap Sandal
$39
Urban Outfitters
Because everyone needs a few whimsical pieces in their everyday wardrobe.
Light On Your Feet
Strappy Square Toe Heeled Sandals
$129
& Other Stories
The more numerous the straps, the cooler the shoe.
Dancing Shoes
Leather straps sandals
$80
Mango
I don't know if its their pointe shoe-like straps or their red hue, but these shoes make me want to put on a flowy dress and dance.
Silver Lines
DITA Strap Sandals
$39
Topshop
These silver snakeskin shoes are just plain cool and could be worn with literally anything, from a denim mini skirt to a black tie gown.
Shell Yeah
Bellevue Mule
$128
Free People
Featuring tortoise straps, these sandals channel animal prints and patterns in a whole new way.
Hot Topic
Issy Mule Steve Madden Steve Madden
$90
Revolve
The 2000s would approve. That's hot.
Easy Does It
A Low It Croc Flare Block Sandals
$30
Nasty Gal
You need every shoe silhouette in black, it's just a given.
Inner Circles
ROUND HEELED LEATHER SANDALS
$90
Zara
The sculptural orb heels of theses shoes make them look like wearable works of art.
Metallic, Ah
Knot a Lot to Ask Strappy Tie Sandals
$30
Nasty Gal
Shoes for the bold! Who knew metallic orange and windy straps would look so cool together.
Neutral Instincts
Zella Sandal Jeffrey Campbell Jeffrey Campbell
$100
Revolve
Sometimes, a toned down nude is where it's at.