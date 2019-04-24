& Other Stories // Urban Outfitters

20 Strappy Heeled Sandals That Are Cute, Colorful, & Won't Kill Your Feet

By

Some fashion items have remained just as stylish as they were when first released in their heyday decades ago. Case in point: everything '90s, flares, cashmere cardigans, silk scarves, hoodies, trench coats—the list goes on. Also on that lineup are strappy heeled sandals, which are perennially cool and championed by grandmas and the coolest new influencers alike. To be clear I'm not talking about sky-high stiletto sandals—I'm talking about those featuring a lower block heel or even a slender kitten heel. They're shoes that you can walk in comfortably without worrying about twisting an ankle and they pair just as well with denim and tees as they do with pantsuits or printed mini dresses.

Lately, such shoes in vibrant neons or soft pastels have been saturating my Instagram feed, indicating fashion's overwhelming movement towards all things colorful and bold. They're an extremely easy way to infuse an outfit with color or with a subtle touch of animal print, if that's more your style, and they'll make you feel a little fancy while they do it. If you're looking to buy a pair, check out some ace options out below. On second thought, maybe check your mom's closet first—if she's one to hold onto things, she just might have a super rad pair or two that are still kicking.

Walking On Sunshine

Public Desire Freya bright yellow snake tie up sandals

$42

ASOS

Now this is a shoe that would totally make an outfit! Featuring a yellow snakeskin print, a block heel, and zig-zagging straps, this style is peak cool.

Wrap Star

TIE-DYE WOVEN STRAP HEELED SANDALS DETAILS

$70

Zara

As a former ballerina, I love shoes that have straps that are meant to be wrapped around your leg. I find these sandals, which are also tie-dye, to die for.

Clean Slate

Square Toe Lace Up Heeled Sandals

$129

& Other Stories

I love the cage strap design on the toes of these shoes—white sandals have never looked fresher.

Mint Condition

Intentionally Blank Willow Heel

$185

Urban Outfitters

The color alone of these shoes had me wanting them, but add the interlocking straps into the mix and I'm sold.

Orange Crush

Leather straps sandals

$80

Mango

Orange is such an underrated color, especially within fashion. Take a second to think about how good these sandals would look with blue jeans and a white shirt and then go ahead and buy them.

Croc Factor

DARLA Mint Strap Mules

$48

Topshop

More minty green goodness, this time with a textured animal print twist.

Bright Idea

Liv Block Heel

$138

Free People

These would be the highlight of any outfit and are made even cooler by the black piping that allows the neon to really pop.

Hot Chick

UO Bella Strappy Kitten Heel

$49

Urban Outfitters

Pale yellow is set to be everywhere this summer thanks to high fashion runways. Nail the trend with these gorgeous kitten heel sandals.

Square Off

WOOD HEELED LEATHER SANDALS

$50

Zara

The wooden block heels on these shoes completely make them.

Feeling Blue

Miss Selfridge heeled sandals with multi straps in blue

$40.50

ASOS

I'm drooling over these and dreaming of wearing them with my favorite Canadian tuxedo.

Fairy Cute

UO Veronica Jelly Strap Sandal

$39

Urban Outfitters

Because everyone needs a few whimsical pieces in their everyday wardrobe.

Light On Your Feet

Strappy Square Toe Heeled Sandals

$129

& Other Stories

The more numerous the straps, the cooler the shoe.

Dancing Shoes

Leather straps sandals

$80

Mango

I don't know if its their pointe shoe-like straps or their red hue, but these shoes make me want to put on a flowy dress and dance.

Silver Lines

DITA Strap Sandals

$39

Topshop

These silver snakeskin shoes are just plain cool and could be worn with literally anything, from a denim mini skirt to a black tie gown.

Shell Yeah

Bellevue Mule

$128

Free People

Featuring tortoise straps, these sandals channel animal prints and patterns in a whole new way.

Hot Topic

Issy Mule Steve Madden Steve Madden

$90

Revolve

The 2000s would approve. That's hot.

Easy Does It

A Low It Croc Flare Block Sandals

$30

Nasty Gal

You need every shoe silhouette in black, it's just a given.

Inner Circles

ROUND HEELED LEATHER SANDALS

$90

Zara

The sculptural orb heels of theses shoes make them look like wearable works of art.

Metallic, Ah

Knot a Lot to Ask Strappy Tie Sandals

$30

Nasty Gal

Shoes for the bold! Who knew metallic orange and windy straps would look so cool together.

Neutral Instincts

Zella Sandal Jeffrey Campbell Jeffrey Campbell

$100

Revolve

Sometimes, a toned down nude is where it's at.