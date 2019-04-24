Some fashion items have remained just as stylish as they were when first released in their heyday decades ago. Case in point: everything '90s, flares, cashmere cardigans, silk scarves, hoodies, trench coats—the list goes on. Also on that lineup are strappy heeled sandals, which are perennially cool and championed by grandmas and the coolest new influencers alike. To be clear I'm not talking about sky-high stiletto sandals—I'm talking about those featuring a lower block heel or even a slender kitten heel. They're shoes that you can walk in comfortably without worrying about twisting an ankle and they pair just as well with denim and tees as they do with pantsuits or printed mini dresses.

Lately, such shoes in vibrant neons or soft pastels have been saturating my Instagram feed, indicating fashion's overwhelming movement towards all things colorful and bold. They're an extremely easy way to infuse an outfit with color or with a subtle touch of animal print, if that's more your style, and they'll make you feel a little fancy while they do it. If you're looking to buy a pair, check out some ace options out below. On second thought, maybe check your mom's closet first—if she's one to hold onto things, she just might have a super rad pair or two that are still kicking.

Walking On Sunshine Public Desire Freya bright yellow snake tie up sandals $42 ASOS Buy Now Now this is a shoe that would totally make an outfit! Featuring a yellow snakeskin print, a block heel, and zig-zagging straps, this style is peak cool.

Wrap Star TIE-DYE WOVEN STRAP HEELED SANDALS DETAILS $70 Zara Buy Now As a former ballerina, I love shoes that have straps that are meant to be wrapped around your leg. I find these sandals, which are also tie-dye, to die for.

Clean Slate Square Toe Lace Up Heeled Sandals $129 & Other Stories Buy Now I love the cage strap design on the toes of these shoes—white sandals have never looked fresher.

Mint Condition Intentionally Blank Willow Heel $185 Urban Outfitters Buy Now The color alone of these shoes had me wanting them, but add the interlocking straps into the mix and I'm sold.

Orange Crush Leather straps sandals $80 Mango Buy Now Orange is such an underrated color, especially within fashion. Take a second to think about how good these sandals would look with blue jeans and a white shirt and then go ahead and buy them.

Croc Factor DARLA Mint Strap Mules $48 Topshop Buy Now More minty green goodness, this time with a textured animal print twist.

Bright Idea Liv Block Heel $138 Free People Buy Now These would be the highlight of any outfit and are made even cooler by the black piping that allows the neon to really pop.

Hot Chick UO Bella Strappy Kitten Heel $49 Urban Outfitters Buy Now Pale yellow is set to be everywhere this summer thanks to high fashion runways. Nail the trend with these gorgeous kitten heel sandals.

Square Off WOOD HEELED LEATHER SANDALS $50 Zara Buy Now The wooden block heels on these shoes completely make them.

Feeling Blue Miss Selfridge heeled sandals with multi straps in blue $40.50 ASOS Buy Now I'm drooling over these and dreaming of wearing them with my favorite Canadian tuxedo.

Fairy Cute UO Veronica Jelly Strap Sandal $39 Urban Outfitters Buy Now Because everyone needs a few whimsical pieces in their everyday wardrobe.

Light On Your Feet Strappy Square Toe Heeled Sandals $129 & Other Stories Buy Now The more numerous the straps, the cooler the shoe.

Dancing Shoes Leather straps sandals $80 Mango Buy Now I don't know if its their pointe shoe-like straps or their red hue, but these shoes make me want to put on a flowy dress and dance.

Silver Lines DITA Strap Sandals $39 Topshop Buy Now These silver snakeskin shoes are just plain cool and could be worn with literally anything, from a denim mini skirt to a black tie gown.

Shell Yeah Bellevue Mule $128 Free People Buy Now Featuring tortoise straps, these sandals channel animal prints and patterns in a whole new way.

Hot Topic Issy Mule Steve Madden Steve Madden $90 Revolve Buy Now The 2000s would approve. That's hot.

Easy Does It A Low It Croc Flare Block Sandals $30 Nasty Gal Buy Now You need every shoe silhouette in black, it's just a given.

Inner Circles ROUND HEELED LEATHER SANDALS $90 Zara Buy Now The sculptural orb heels of theses shoes make them look like wearable works of art.

Metallic, Ah Knot a Lot to Ask Strappy Tie Sandals $30 Nasty Gal Buy Now Shoes for the bold! Who knew metallic orange and windy straps would look so cool together.