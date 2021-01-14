Though you might have tuned in to Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for the witchy magic, you probably stuck around for the romance. Much of the four-part series revolved around Sabrina Spellman's complicated AF love triangle with mortal Harvey Kinkle and wizard Nick Scratch (though IMO, Harvey's relationship with Roz Walker and Ambrose Spellman's relationship with Prudence Blackwood deserved more attention). And if you're still mourning the end of the show after its four-season run, then these romantic quotes from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina may just help soften the blow.

The controversial CAOS series finale may have left fans split, but there were still plenty of unexpectedly sweet moments throughout the otherwise bleak show. Whether you're in need of a cute IG caption for magical pics with your boo or simply want to revisit the most romantic moments from the series, these CAOS quotes are truly good as hell.

1. "There's no flying in my life without you, Sabrina Spellman." — Harvey

2. "Had to fight off a giant squid for it, but anything for you." — Nick

3. "I just want to meet someone who I can connect with on a deep meaningful level. Mr. Right." — Sabrina

Netflix

4. "Being here with you, getting to see this other side of you... It's more magical than anything at the academy." — Nick

5. "I didn't know what I was doing, just that I really liked him." — Roz

6. "You were fearless, and I fell hard." — Nick

7. "I love you too much to risk anything bad happening to you." — Sabrina

8. "I could never hate you." — Harvey

9. "Maybe it's selfish of me, but I don't care about the world. I care about you." — Nick

10. "Can I get one last kiss?" — Harvey

11. "The weight of the world on your shoulders? You don't have to bear it alone." — Nick

12. "He loves me. He knows who I am, and he loves me." — Sabrina

Netflix

13. "That's the one thing I envy about mortals: the way they can give themselves to each other." — Nick

14. "You loved me for who I was... all of me." — Roz

15. "There's nothing we can't handle as long as we're being honest with each other." — Harvey

16. "I love you, Spellman. You taught me how to love." — Nick

17. "I'm here for you, 'Brina. Always. You know that." — Harvey

18. "I'll see you on the other side." — Nick

19. "You're always there to catch me." — Sabrina

20. "Sabrina Spellman, we're endgame." — Nick

Who knew a show about Satan could get so sappy?