Sabrina Spellman and Nick Scratch have had a very tumultuous relationship throughout Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Amid demonic possessions, a battle for Hell, and time-traveling paradoxes, the will-they-won't-they couple has gone from burning hot to freezing cold multiple times. After a brutal breakup in the Part 3 finale, fans were curious what the show's final installment would have in store for Nabrina, and it's safe to say Nick and Sabrina's final scene in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is bittersweet.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the series finale of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. After his possession by Lucifer left him traumatized, Nick spent the bulk of Part 3 struggling to find himself again, but his debauchery only drove a larger wedge between himself and Sabrina, and she wound up breaking up with him after discovering he'd been secretly hooking up with sex demons. Nick started dating Prudence in Part 4, since she was also coming off a fresh breakup with Ambrose, but the relationship didn't last long. As CAOS neared its big finale, Nick brazenly declared his love for Sabrina in classic Riverdale-speak ("We're endgame"), and the two rekindled their romance.

But CAOS didn't exactly give Nick and Sabrina the happy ending shippers were hoping for. Actually, the show ended on a surprisingly bleak and depressing note, with both Nick and Sabrina dead.

Netflix

In order to prevent The Void from destroying the universe, Sabrina had to undergo a dangerous bloodletting ritual. While the ritual was successful in finally defeating the Eldritch Terrors, it also killed Sabrina. In the depressing final moments of the series, Sabrina's family and friends mourned her death while Sabrina sat in a nondescript white room with the text "The Afterlife" emblazoned on the wall.

Oh, and it only got more demoralizing when Nick showed up in the afterlife to reconnect with Sabrina. Some fans may have been happy to see Nick and Sabrina end up together, but the reason for Nick's trip to the afterlife was an unbelievably dark downer. He revealed he drowned himself in order to be with Sabrina again.

Sooooo, yeah... that's how Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ended: both of the main characters dead with everyone else depressed over the loss. It definitely felt like a grim choice for an ending, but I guess Nabrina shippers can be somewhat happy that the two lovebirds technically were endgame after all.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also reach out to the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 or the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386, or to your local suicide crisis center.