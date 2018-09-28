First dates aren't always a walk in the park — the small talk, the first date jitters, the worry that you'll say or do something embarrassing... it's a lot. But once the date is over, figuring out when you should text them and what you're supposed to say can be just as nerve-wracking. You don't want to come on too strong, but you really enjoyed the date and their company! Don't fret. These punny texts to send after a first date will make your date smile, and they're simple enough to let them know they're on your mind. You know what they say: The way to someone's heart is through their laughter. (Or something.)

Puns are funny, and they have a way of breaking the ice in a way very few other things can. When you want to text someone after a great first date, but saying something as simple as, "Hey, I had a great time," doesn't seem like enough, flirty, punny, silly texts like these can come in handy. They serve as a way in with someone, while also somewhat allowing you to keep your post-date ~cool~. Try any of these punny texts, and you may be surprised by how your date reacts! Date two, coming right up!

1. I'm sorry I wasn't part of your past, can I make it up by being in your future?

2. Are you made of copper and tellurium? Because you're CuTe.

3. You're sweeter than 3.14.

4. I'm no photographer, but I can picture us together.

5. Just so you know, I'm a thief, and I'm here to steal your heart.

6. Are you a banana? Because I find you a-peeling.

7. Are you from Starbucks? Because I like you a latte.

8. Are you my appendix? Because I don't understand how you work, but this feeling in my stomach makes me want to take you out again.

9. I thought happiness started with an H. Why does mine start with U?

10. If you were a triangle, you'd be acute one!

11. If you were a vegetable you'd be a cute-cumber.

12. Do you have a pencil? Cause I want to erase your past and write our future.

13. Do you know what my shirt is made of? Boyfriend (or girlfriend) material.

14. Do I know you? Cause you look exactly like my next girlfriend (or boyfriend).

15. Hi, I'm writing a paper on the finer things in life, and I was wondering if I could interview you next Saturday?

16. Do you like Nintendo? Because Wii would look good together.

17. Are you a campfire? Cause you are hot and I want s'more.

18. Are you a bank loan? Because you’ve got my interest.

19. Four plus four equals eight, but you plus me equals fate.

20. Are you from Tennessee? Because you're the only ten I see!

If you find yourself so giddy post-date that you can't wait to tell the world, start by telling your date. It's important they know you're interested so you can start planning a second date! One of these 20 punny texts will ensure they won't be able to contain their smile. Sure, they're a little cheesy, but sometimes cheesiness can be endearing! So if you got the vibe that your date would appreciate a good pun, don't think about it too much and hit send.

