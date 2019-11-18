20 Powerful Quotes About Moving On From Heartbreak

No matter how devastating breakups can be, sooner or later, it's important to accept that the only person responsible for your healing is you. Although it may feel like the pain of losing someone will never go away, making an active decision to move forward (instead of letting pain and fear take over) is so important. These powerful quotes about moving on make it clear that heartbreak is a normal and necessary part of everyone's journey, and that ultimately, moving on is just that: a journey. It might not happen overnight, but if you can manage to shift your perspective on the pain and loss that comes with a broken heart, you will see that personal growth and new opportunities are waiting at the end of the tunnel. For the days when you need some extra motivation, here are some wise words to help you cope with a lost love.

1. "This is a good sign, having a broken heart. It means we have tried for something." — Elizabeth Gilbert

2. "If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a hello." — Paulo Coehlo

3. "It is our wounds that create in us a desire to reach for miracles. The fulfillment of such miracles depends on whether we let our wounds pull us down or lift us up toward our dreams." ― Jocelyn Soriano

4. "There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind"

― C.S. Lewis

5. “Bad things do happen; how I respond to them defines my character and the quality of my life. I can choose to sit in perpetual sadness, immobilized by the gravity of my loss, or I can choose to rise from the pain and treasure the most precious gift I have — life itself.” — Walter Anderson

6. “Letting go doesn’t mean that you don’t care about someone anymore. It’s just realizing that the only person you really have control over is yourself.” — Deborah Reber

7. “We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us.” — E.M. Forster

8. “Don’t dwell on what went wrong. Instead, focus on what to do next. Spend your energies on moving forward toward finding the answer.” —Denis Waitley

9. “One of the best times for figuring out who you are and what you really want out of life? Right after a breakup.” — Mandy Hale

10. “Letting go means to come to the realization that some people are a part of your history, but not a part of your destiny.” ― Steve Maraboli

11. “Life becomes easier when you learn to accept an apology you never got.” ― Robert Brault

12. “A broken heart is just the growing pains necessary so that you can love more completely when the real thing comes along.“ — J.S.B. Morse

13. “Every time your heart is broken, a doorway cracks open to a world full of new beginnings, new opportunities." — Patti Roberts

14. “Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional.” — Haruki Murakami

15. "Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck." — Dalai Lama

16. “I’m thankful for my struggle because without it I wouldn’t have stumbled across my strength.” — Alex Elle

17. "I avoid looking back. I prefer good memories to regrets." — Grace Kelly

18. "Love isn't there to make us happy. I believe it exists to show us how much we can endure." — Hermann Hesse

19. "Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart." — Washington Irving

20. "Nothing lasts but nothing is lost." — Terence McKenna

Only you have the power to decide how to move forward after getting your heart broken. Although it's easy to label breakups as endings, they can also mark the beginning of a new chapter. Try to remember that even though pain and loss are part of life, every moment is an opportunity to take a small step forward.